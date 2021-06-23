Peter Andrew Explains M. Andrew’s Taper Process Leading into Olympic Trials
Peter walks us through the process of tapering Michael for Olympic Trials and how they decided on his event lineup in Omaha. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with newly named Olympic coach Peter Andrew, father of Michael Andrew who also just made his first Olympic team. Peter walks us through the process of tapering Michael for Trials and how they decided on his event lineup in Omaha. He also talks about what went well in training for them in the months leading up to Trials and what they expect heading into the Tokyo Olympic Games.swimswam.com