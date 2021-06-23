Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Peter Andrew Explains M. Andrew’s Taper Process Leading into Olympic Trials

By Coleman Hodges
swimswam.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter walks us through the process of tapering Michael for Olympic Trials and how they decided on his event lineup in Omaha. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with newly named Olympic coach Peter Andrew, father of Michael Andrew who also just made his first Olympic team. Peter walks us through the process of tapering Michael for Trials and how they decided on his event lineup in Omaha. He also talks about what went well in training for them in the months leading up to Trials and what they expect heading into the Tokyo Olympic Games.

swimswam.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Trials#Tapering#Photography#Taper Process Leading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Richardson tests for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100

American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, told of her ban Friday on the “Today Show.” She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson’s spot in the 100.
Eugene, ORhogville.net

Andrew Irwin sixth in Olympic Trials pole vault final

EUGENE, Oregon — Arkansas alum Andrew Irwin produced a season best of 18-10 ¼ (5.75) in placing sixth among a field of 12 at the U.S. Olympic Trials during the fourth day of competition at Hayward Field, which saw temperatures reach into the mid-90s during the Monday afternoon competition. With...
Lawrence, KSLJWORLD

Swimmer Michael Andrew earns spot in third event at Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel tied his American record with another dominating performance, touching about a half-body length ahead of Michael Andrew in 21.04 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle finals on Sunday in Omaha at the U.S. Olympic swim trials. Get ready, Tokyo. Dressel and Andrew both will have three individual races at...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Swimming World July 2021 Presents Kristof Milak: Leading the Wave of International Superstars Into Tokyo – Available now!

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault!. In this issue of Swimming World, read about Hungary’s Kristof Milak, best known for his prowess in the 200m butterfly, and also the No. 4 performer in history in the 100 fly at 50.18. As the Olympic Games are set to begin in Tokyo, it is not preposterous to suggest that Milak could threaten the 1:50 barrier. Also featured are the profiles of 10 swimmers from around the world who have been preparing to make an impact in Tokyo, including Italy’s Gabriele Detti and Simona Quadarella, Australia’s Mitch Larkin, Kaylee McKeown, and Ariarne Titmus, Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto and Yui Ohashi, Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, and China’s Zhang Yufei; Iconic moments from Olympic history; Our Olympic preview of Artistic Swimming; Up and Comer La Mirada Armada’s Kayla Han; Q&A with coach Sid Cassidy; How They Train with Megan Moroney and Aspen Gersper; Swimming World’s 2021 Aquatic Directory; and much more!
SportsINFORUM

Akealy Moton leads Bison women's track athletes at Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Akealy Moton placed eighth in the shot put to lead a trio of North Dakota State women's throwers on Thursday at the U.S. Olympic trials. Shelby Gunnells and Maddy Nilles were also competing on Wednesday. In the finals, Moton's third throw, a toss of 58 feet, 8...
AnimalsClickOnDetroit.com

Australian equestrian Andrew Hoy qualifies for record eighth Olympics

Australian equestrian Andrew Hoy just can't get enough of the Olympics. The Australian Olympic Committee announced Australia's equestrian team Friday, and Hoy, after making his Olympic debut in 1984, is officially set to compete in his eighth Olympics this summer in Tokyo, which is an Australian record. The 62-year-old will...
MLSthebentmusket.com

Andrew Farrell has high hopes for young CB’s

Compared to the 2020 season, Andrew Farrell has been able to play with some new faces this season. New England’s back four appears to set for the future. While last year Revolution fans saw Henry Kessler line up next to Farrell for a majority of the games, this season Kessler has split time with Jon Bell.
Apparellafbnetwork.com

LAFB Andrew Whitworth Licensed Men’s Tee

Rep your favorite team, your favorite player, and join our LA Football Community!. Comfortable and light, this premium fitted short sleeve is a classic choice. High-quality print adds a statement to one’s workout or everyday routine. .: 100% combed ringspun cotton (fiber content may vary for different colors) .: Light...
Sportsswimswam.com

Lochte’s Greatest Wins Are In Front Of Him

Despite failing to make the 2021 U.S. Olympic team, Ryan Lochte still has a lot of great moments ahead of him. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Some of us have been fortunate enough to be really good at something, maybe even the best in our town or country or the world.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Taking a Deep Dive Into the 2021 ISL Draft

We sat down with SwimSwam Editor-in-Cheif Braden Keith and SwimSwam senior writer Jared Anderson to take a deep dive into the 2021 ISL draft. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with SwimSwam Editor-in-Cheif Braden Keith and SwimSwam senior writer Jared Anderson to take a deep dive...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Futures Qualifier Collin Feliciano Commits to Swim for DI Eastern Illinois

Virginia High School Class 5 State qualifier Collin Feliciano has committed to swim for Eastern Illinois University's class of 2025. Current photo via Collin Feliciano. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Mixed teams to make debut in triathlon at Tokyo Olympics

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: Gwen Jorgensen gave the United States its first Olympic gold medal in the sport. It was an incredible performance from Jorgensen, who finished 38th at the 2012 London Olympics. Jorgensen stayed near the front in the swim and tied for first as part of the lead group, held her position throughout the bike leg and battled out the 10-kilometer run alongside 2012 gold medalist Nicola Spirig of Switzerland before sprinting away for gold. The British brothers Brownlee — Alistair and Jonathan — took gold and silver in the men’s race. Alistair defended the title he won at the London Games in 2012, when Jonathan took the bronze.
Sportsswimswam.com

Tokyo Organizers Allow Nursing Athletes to Bring Children to Tokyo

Breastfeeding children of the athletes will be allowed to stay in approved hotels in Tokyo. They will not be allowed in the Olympic and Paralympic village. Stock photo via IOC. Tokyo 2020 organizers announced that nursing mothers may bring their young children to the Olympics when necessary on Wednesday, according to Reuters.
SportsSporting News

How Sha'Carri Richardson's reported Olympic suspension differs from Michael Phelps' 2009 suspension

Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's hopes of winning an Olympic gold medal in the 100 meters this summer are gone after she tested positive for marijuana. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for her positive test, so she will not be able to compete in the 100 meters in Tokyo because the final is scheduled for July 31. There was some hope that Richardson might be able to compete in the 4x100 relay which is set for Aug. 6, as her suspension will be up by then.
Sportsswimswam.com

Olympic Champion Schooling Leads Singaporean Squad For Tokyo

Singapore's first-ever Olympic gold medalist, Joseph Schooling, will be back to defend his 100m fly Olympic title in Tokyo Japan. Archive photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. The Singaporean swimming squad for this month’s Olympic Games is set, as a quartet of athletes are bound for Tokyo, Japan. Joseph Schooling leads the...