The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
As a part of Pérez Art Museum Miami's Pride celebrations, the museum will screen Pride Month on Film, a curated selection of movies, on a loop in its auditorium. Artist Thom Wheeler Castillo, known for his multidisciplinary work and being half of the experimental collective Archival Feedback, curated the event, which zeroes in on the themes of history, joyful camp, loss, quotidian moments, and love. Films on rotation include Cheryl Dunye's The Watermelon Woman and Gregg Araki's Totally F***ed Up. 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Olivia McAuley.