Sedalia, MO

What’s Sedalia’s Favorite Iced Tea?

By Rebehka Moreland
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 12 days ago
First of all, I had to force myself to type out "iced tea" instead of "ice tea". I went with my Dad to a local restaurant the other day and had me a lemonade. I thought that was a pretty popular summertime beverage. But I decided to ask you guys on our Facebook page what your favorite summertime drink was, and found I was in the obvious minority. Like, my favorite wasn't even mentioned, at all. And actually, about half of the responses were voting for iced tea.

KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

