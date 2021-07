In addition to player of the year Keri Barnett of Archbishop Carroll, the All-Delco team includes:. Bryn Ammerman, Agnes Irwin: The senior attacker helped lead Agnes Irwin to 16 wins and the Inter-Ac tournament title, turning around a 1-3 start with wins in 15 of the Owls’ final 16 outings. Ammerman drove the Owls’ offense, leading them with 40 goals and 45 assists for 85 points. Her assist total is fourth in Delco this season, her points tally seventh. Ammerman went off for three goals and three assists in the first two Inter-Ac tournament games, including a 10-7 win over rival Episcopal Academy, a third win over the Churchwomen. Ammerman also had three and three in the first regular season win over EA. She added a pair of assists in the Inter-Ac final against Penn Charter. She topped out at seven points (three goals, four assists) in besting Germantown Academy. An All-Inter-Ac selection and U.S. Lacrosse All-American, Ammerman will continue her career at Ohio State.