Combining three techniques boosts brain-imaging precision

By University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
MedicalXpress
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers report that they have developed a method to combine three brain-imaging techniques to more precisely capture the timing and location of brain responses to a stimulus. Their study is the first to combine the three widely used technologies for simultaneous imaging of brain activity. The work is reported in the journal Human Brain Mapping.

medicalxpress.com
