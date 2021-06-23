Cancel
Computers

Validation of Autonomous Systems

InfoQ.com
 13 days ago

Autonomous and automated systems are increasingly being used across domains. Yet, the distrust in their reliability is growing due to lack of transparency, which will reduce acceptance and slow down usage. Autonomous systems have complex interactions with the real world which raises many questions about the validation, such as how...

www.infoq.com
#Software Systems#Autonomous Robot#Software Updates#Key Takeaways Autonomous#Google#University Of Stuttgart
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Silicon Republic

4 new advances on the road to autonomous driving

Take a look at some recent developments in the autonomous driving space, from Tesla’s new supercomputer to Ford’s interaction test. Whether you’re getting a parcel dropped to your front door or you want a cheap taxi home, tech companies are rapidly building the designs and infrastructure necessary to take the human out of the driving equation.
gitconnected.com

Validate User Input in Python Function

Writing type hints for function arguments is a good start, but as the name suggests, it only hints at the data type of argument. When the functionality of the code depends on the data type of argument, then we must put validations in place. Introduction. Type hints are great, they...
northeastern.edu

Who is at fault when autonomous systems behave in unpredictable ways?

Who is at fault when autonomous systems behave in unpredictable ways?. In Tempe, Arizona, a few years back, a self-driving car failed to identify a woman jaywalking across the street in time to stop, and fatally struck her. The human driver, meant to be supervising the vehicle, had been watching a TV show on her cell phone at the time. And the artificial intelligence system within the car wasn’t designed to slam on the brakes to reduce the severity of an unavoidable accident, the way a human driver would.
vmware.com

Deploying OVF Template stuck "Validating..." for hours

Go to Home -> Administration -> System Configuration -> Objects -> Services and filter by “Content Library”. How about vCenter version? (I can't find a conversion between vSphere Client and vCenter versions). Constantin. 0 Kudos. I am having the same issue. It seems as quite a few other users are...
arxiv.org

Autonomous Deep Quality Monitoring in Streaming Environments

The common practice of quality monitoring in industry relies on manual inspection well-known to be slow, error-prone and operator-dependent. This issue raises strong demand for automated real-time quality monitoring developed from data-driven approaches thus alleviating from operator dependence and adapting to various process uncertainties. Nonetheless, current approaches do not take into account the streaming nature of sensory information while relying heavily on hand-crafted features making them application-specific. This paper proposes the online quality monitoring methodology developed from recently developed deep learning algorithms for data streams, Neural Networks with Dynamically Evolved Capacity (NADINE), namely NADINE++. It features the integration of 1-D and 2-D convolutional layers to extract natural features of time-series and visual data streams captured from sensors and cameras of the injection molding machines from our own project. Real-time experiments have been conducted where the online quality monitoring task is simulated on the fly under the prequential test-then-train fashion - the prominent data stream evaluation protocol. Comparison with the state-of-the-art techniques clearly exhibits the advantage of NADINE++ with 4.68\% improvement on average for the quality monitoring task in streaming environments. To support the reproducible research initiative, codes, results of NADINE++ along with supplementary materials and injection molding dataset are made available in \url{this https URL}.
Posted by OEM Off-Highway
OEM Off-Highway

Eberspaecher Electronic Solutions Enable Safe Autonomous Driving

The German government has brought in a law on autonomous driving that creates conditions for the regular operation of autonomous vehicles in various mobility sectors. In doing so, Germany is assuming a pioneering role and contributing to the future regulation of autonomous driving. The safety of autonomous vehicles is of the highest priority. Eberspaecher’s electronics solutions contribute significantly to this and ensure a stable vehicle electric system as well as a reliable power supply for the relevant systems.
StreetInsider.com

EMA validates Algenex' CrisBioÂ® platform for the manufacturing of vaccines

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EMA validates Algenex' CrisBioÂ® platform for the manufacturing of vaccines. Regulator validation supports broad application of insect-based biologics production technology. CrisBio offers significant advantages over existing production methods across human and animal...
arxiv.org

On determining the homological Conley index of Poincaré maps in autonomous systems

A theorem on computation of the homological Conley index of an isolated invariant set of the Poincaré map associated to a section in a rotating local dynamical system $\phi$ is proved. Let $(N,L)$ be an index pair for a discretization $\phi^h$ of $\phi$, where $h>0$, and let $S$ denote the invariant part of $N\setminus L$; it follows that the section $S_0$ of $S$ is an isolated invariant set of the Poincaré map. The theorem asserts that if the sections $N_0$ of $N$ and $L_0$ of $L$ are ANRs, the homology classes $[u_j]$ of some cycles $u_j$ form a basis of $H(N_0,L_0)$, and for some scalars $a_{ij}$, the cycles $u_j$ and $\sum a_{ij}u_i$ are homologous in the covering pair $(\widetilde N,\widetilde L)$ of $(N,L)$ and the homology relation is preserved in $(\widetilde N,\widetilde L)$ under the transformation induced by $\phi^t$ for $t\in [0,h]$ then the homological Conley index of $S_0$ is equal to the Leray reduction of the matrix $[a_{ij}]$. In particular, no information on the values of the Poincaré map or its approximations is required. In a special case of the system generated by a $T$-periodic non-autonomous ordinary differential equation with rational $T/h>1$, the theorem was proved in the paper M.\,Mrozek, R.\,Srzednicki, and F.\,Weilandt, SIAM J. Appl. Dyn. Syst. 14 (2015), 1348-1386, and it motivated a construction of an algorithm for determining the index.
arxiv.org

Building Intelligent Autonomous Navigation Agents

Breakthroughs in machine learning in the last decade have led to `digital intelligence', i.e. machine learning models capable of learning from vast amounts of labeled data to perform several digital tasks such as speech recognition, face recognition, machine translation and so on. The goal of this thesis is to make progress towards designing algorithms capable of `physical intelligence', i.e. building intelligent autonomous navigation agents capable of learning to perform complex navigation tasks in the physical world involving visual perception, natural language understanding, reasoning, planning, and sequential decision making. Despite several advances in classical navigation methods in the last few decades, current navigation agents struggle at long-term semantic navigation tasks. In the first part of the thesis, we discuss our work on short-term navigation using end-to-end reinforcement learning to tackle challenges such as obstacle avoidance, semantic perception, language grounding, and reasoning. In the second part, we present a new class of navigation methods based on modular learning and structured explicit map representations, which leverage the strengths of both classical and end-to-end learning methods, to tackle long-term navigation tasks. We show that these methods are able to effectively tackle challenges such as localization, mapping, long-term planning, exploration and learning semantic priors. These modular learning methods are capable of long-term spatial and semantic understanding and achieve state-of-the-art results on various navigation tasks.
thefastmode.com

LitePoint to Support UWB Ecosystem with FiRa-validated Tester

LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, has announced that it will provide the first Ultra-Wideband (UWB) test platform validated by the FiRa Consortium for PHY Conformance as part of their FiRa Certified Program. The FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization focused on the secure fine-ranging and positioning capabilities...
arxiv.org

Continuous Control with Deep Reinforcement Learning for Autonomous Vessels

Maritime autonomous transportation has played a crucial role in the globalization of the world economy. Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) has been applied to automatic path planning to simulate vessel collision avoidance situations in open seas. End-to-end approaches that learn complex mappings directly from the input have poor generalization to reach the targets in different environments. In this work, we present a new strategy called state-action rotation to improve agent's performance in unseen situations by rotating the obtained experience (state-action-state) and preserving them in the replay buffer. We designed our model based on Deep Deterministic Policy Gradient, local view maker, and planner. Our agent uses two deep Convolutional Neural Networks to estimate the policy and action-value functions. The proposed model was exhaustively trained and tested in maritime scenarios with real maps from cities such as Montreal and Halifax. Experimental results show that the state-action rotation on top of the CVN consistently improves the rate of arrival to a destination (RATD) by up 11.96% with respect to the Vessel Navigator with Planner and Local View (VNPLV), as well as it achieves superior performance in unseen mappings by up 30.82%. Our proposed approach exhibits advantages in terms of robustness when tested in a new environment, supporting the idea that generalization can be achieved by using state-action rotation.
Light Reading

Casa validates core on Red Hat OpenShift

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, today announced the general availability of its Axyom™ 5G multi-access core as a vendor validated cloud-native digital service enablement platform for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. With Casa Systems converged 5G Core solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift, service providers and enterprises can more quickly automate and support new highly scalable 5G services using Red Hat OpenShift and create new revenue opportunities across a variety of devices, services, and use cases.
TrendHunter.com

Autonomous Community Markets

Accel Robotics' Valet Market is an autonomous community market that lets building residents shop for necessities at alll hours via an app. This experience connects dwellers to everything from everyday conveniences and locally sourced produce to baked goods and coffee. Thanks to the format of the store, people no longer...
goodmenproject.com

3 Ethical Dilemmas Associated with Autonomous Cars

— Self-driving cars are no longer a far-fetched idea, in fact, they are almost mainstream. Soon, most vehicles will be completely autonomous without manual navigation or the need for human intervention. There are many benefits linked to these technologically advanced innovations, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, fewer accidents, and lower...
arxiv.org

Validation: Conceptual versus Activity Diagram Approaches

A conceptual model is used to support development and design within the area of systems and software modeling. The notion of validation refers to representing a domain in a model accurately and generating results using an executable model. In UML specifications, validation verifies the correctness of UML diagrams against any constraints and rules defined within the model. Currently, significant research has been conducted on generating test sets to validate that UML diagrams conform to requirements. UML activity diagrams are a specific focus of such efforts. An activity diagram is a flexible instrument for describing a system s behaviors and the internal logic of complex operations. This paper focuses on the notion of validation using activity diagrams and contrasts that process with a proposed method that involves an informal validation procedure. Accordingly, this informal validation involves comparing requirements to specifications expressed by a diagram of a modeling language called thinging machine (TM) modeling. The informal validation is a type of model checking that requires the model to be small enough for the verification to be done in a limited space or time period. In the proposed method, the model diagram is divided into subdiagrams to achieve this purpose. We claim the TM behavioral model comes with a particular dispositional structure that allows a designer to carve a model into smaller components for informal validation, which is shown through two case studies.
freightwaves.com

Truck Talk: Autonomous patent edition

This week, we look at how technology patents suggest possible winners and also-rans in the autonomous trucking race to commercialization. And Cummins cuts a deal that replaces the sunsetting of its 20-year-old natural gas joint venture with Westport Fuel Systems. A patent argument. Sizing up the prospects of autonomous software...
HEXUS.net

Intel Xe-HPC GPU reaches system validation phase

Intel is at the 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC), showcasing its high performance computing (HPC) wares. Official highlights of its keynote include info about 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in supercomputers, next gen 'Sapphire Rapids' Xeons coming with HBM on-board, High Performance Networking (HPN) with Ethernet, and a sprinkling of news regarding the development progress of Intel Xe GPUs – which is the focus of the article below. Separately, via social media, Intel has teased an Xe-HPG (gaming) announcement soon.

