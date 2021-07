I'm coming up on my 5th year as a resident of Kalamazoo and I gotta' tell you, the moment I moved here I felt like I was at home. I grew up in Rochester Hills, MI and in some way this city is much like that, with a few differences. For one, this city is a little bit more progressive and celebrates inclusion, which is a must. It also has its issues though, with the growing homeless population continuing to be a problem. One long time resident though is saying that if you're thinking about moving to Kalamazoo, Don't.