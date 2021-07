News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics companies, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement and closed on the acquisition of an 80% equity ownership stake in ECM Transport Group ("ECM") for a purchase price of $142.4 million and retains an exclusive option to buy the remaining 20% of ECM Transport Group after a period of five years. With 2020 revenues of $108 million, ECM consists of ECM Transport and Motor Carrier Services of Pennsylvania who are elite regional truckload carriers that operate nearly 500 trucks and 2,000 trailers in their network of 8 terminals and 18 drop yard facilities.