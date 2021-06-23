Laplace man pleads guilty to violations of The Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Eli Juan Moore, age 25, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on June 17, 2021 to an Indictment. In Count One, Moore pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing heroin. In Count Five, Moore pled guilty to distributing a quantity of a mixture or substance containing heroin. In Count Seven, Moore pled guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.www.lobservateur.com