Laplace, LA

Laplace man pleads guilty to violations of The Federal Controlled Substances and Gun Control Acts

By Special to
L'Observateur
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Eli Juan Moore, age 25, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on June 17, 2021 to an Indictment. In Count One, Moore pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing heroin. In Count Five, Moore pled guilty to distributing a quantity of a mixture or substance containing heroin. In Count Seven, Moore pled guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

