Ranking NFL's top 10 safeties for 2021: Justin Simmons, Tyrann Mathieu headline talented defensive backs

The offseason programs are in the books and teams across the NFL are on the doorstep of their summer breaks prior to the start of training camp in a few weeks. As we wait for the 2021 season to unofficially get under way with the start of camps, we here at CBS Sports are taking the temperature of every position in the league. We already dived deep into the weeds on the offensive side of the ball and now we're stacking up the best of the best on defense. Here, we'll specifically be looking at the safety position and ranking the top 10 players at that spot heading into 2021.