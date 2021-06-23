Biden's plan to stem violent crimes includes gun controls, community and police support

A mourner is seen on March 19 outside of Gold Spa, one of multiple sites where a gunman opened fire and killed several people. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday announced a vast plan to slow the increase of gun violence in the United States -- including gun control measures, support for law enforcement and helping formerly jailed individuals re-enter society.

President Joe Biden's administration said it will begin community violence intervention programs in more than a dozen locations to provide financial and other support to stem disturbances related to gun violence.

Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will detail the strategy during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

In the largest U.S. cities in 2020, homicides increased by 30% and gun assaults by 8%, according to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice. While the commission said homicide rates slowed in the first quarter of 2021, they were still higher than the first quarter of past years -- 24% higher than 2020 and 49% higher than 2019.

"As the president has repeatedly said, we are experiencing an epidemic of gun violence in this country," the White House said in a statement. "This violence robs us of loved ones and causes life-altering physical injuries. It causes lasting trauma, with cascading consequences for children, families, and communities."

Biden's plan aims to hold "rogue" firearms dealers responsible for violating federal gun laws, give law enforcement resources to address traditional summer increases in crime, invest in community violence interventions, support unemployment and youth programs and assist initiatives that help formerly incarcerated people successfully re-enter the community.

The plan would also task the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with addressing the flow of weapons used in violent crimes. It would also equip states with gun dealer licensing data, create a firearms trafficking strike force, ban homemade "ghost guns" and call on state lawmakers to manage gun dealers.

Biden's plan would further provide funds to hire more police officers and invest in community programs that work directly with communities most affected by gun violence.

Cities identified by the White House for community intervention include Atlanta; Austin; Baltimore; Baton Rouge, La.; Chicago; Detroit; Los Angeles; Memphis; Minneapolis; Newark; Philadelphia; Rapid City, S.D.; the Seattle area; St. Louis and Washington, D.C.

Gun violence has risen significantly in the United States in 2021 after a year affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Several people have been killed in mass shooting attacks in a number of cities so far this year, including Atlanta and Boulder, Colo., in March and San Jose, Calif., last month. Each of the attacks prompted Biden and Democratic lawmakers to call on greater measures to control gun violence.

