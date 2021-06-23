Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden's plan to stem violent crimes includes gun controls, community and police support

By Clyde Hughes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRALj_0acsbKgA00
A mourner is seen on March 19 outside of Gold Spa, one of multiple sites where a gunman opened fire and killed several people. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday announced a vast plan to slow the increase of gun violence in the United States -- including gun control measures, support for law enforcement and helping formerly jailed individuals re-enter society.

President Joe Biden's administration said it will begin community violence intervention programs in more than a dozen locations to provide financial and other support to stem disturbances related to gun violence.

Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will detail the strategy during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

In the largest U.S. cities in 2020, homicides increased by 30% and gun assaults by 8%, according to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice. While the commission said homicide rates slowed in the first quarter of 2021, they were still higher than the first quarter of past years -- 24% higher than 2020 and 49% higher than 2019.

"As the president has repeatedly said, we are experiencing an epidemic of gun violence in this country," the White House said in a statement. "This violence robs us of loved ones and causes life-altering physical injuries. It causes lasting trauma, with cascading consequences for children, families, and communities."

Biden's plan aims to hold "rogue" firearms dealers responsible for violating federal gun laws, give law enforcement resources to address traditional summer increases in crime, invest in community violence interventions, support unemployment and youth programs and assist initiatives that help formerly incarcerated people successfully re-enter the community.

The plan would also task the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with addressing the flow of weapons used in violent crimes. It would also equip states with gun dealer licensing data, create a firearms trafficking strike force, ban homemade "ghost guns" and call on state lawmakers to manage gun dealers.

Biden's plan would further provide funds to hire more police officers and invest in community programs that work directly with communities most affected by gun violence.

Cities identified by the White House for community intervention include Atlanta; Austin; Baltimore; Baton Rouge, La.; Chicago; Detroit; Los Angeles; Memphis; Minneapolis; Newark; Philadelphia; Rapid City, S.D.; the Seattle area; St. Louis and Washington, D.C.

Gun violence has risen significantly in the United States in 2021 after a year affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Several people have been killed in mass shooting attacks in a number of cities so far this year, including Atlanta and Boulder, Colo., in March and San Jose, Calif., last month. Each of the attacks prompted Biden and Democratic lawmakers to call on greater measures to control gun violence.

Mourners gather in San Jose after mass shooting

Community Policy
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Minneapolis Police#The White House#The National Commission#Criminal Justice#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Joe Biden’s anti-crime plan is window dressing that will do little to combat violent crim

The Biden Justice Department must think that members of the Missouri legislature and Gov. Mike Parson have a case of collective amnesia. Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton in a June 16 letter warned Missouri officials that a bill Mr. Parson signed into law four days earlier banning police in the state from enforcing federal gun rules runs contrary to federal law.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Biden adviser blames guns for crime surge and insists Republicans defunded police

President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond blamed a nationwide crime surge on guns on Sunday and insisted Republicans defunded the police earlier in the year. His comments follow an announcement from the Justice Department that it is implementing "cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces" in five U.S. cities to track and stop the illegal transfer of firearms amid unprecedented spikes in crime. When asked what is behind the rise in violence, Richmond insisted firearms, including so-called “assault weapons,” were the culprit.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Biden plan to fight violent crime spike calls for more cops. So much for 'defund the police.'

Democrats and Republicans alike agree that there’s been a serious spike in violent crime over the last couple of years — the highest in more than a decade. Big cities in America suffered a 33 percent increase in homicides in 2020, and the numbers for the first three months of 2021 are even worse, with 34 cities seeing a 24 percent increase in the homicide rate and a 22 percent rise in gun assaults over 2020’s first quarter.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden crackdown on 'rogue' gun dealers unlikely to stop violent crime

President Biden's pledged crackdown on "rogue" gun dealers is unlikely to put a dent in gun crime, only a tiny minority of which is committed with weapons bought from licensed dealers, according to federal statistics and studies on the subject. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced "zero tolerance" for gun...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pavlich: Biden can't ignore defund the police contributions to violent crime spike

As summer 2021 kicks off with an explosion of violent crime around the country, President Biden is set to address the nation this week on the issue. “As we’ve seen around the country, it is a concern of many Americans, Republicans but also Democrats too, not necessarily through a partisan lens. It was something the President felt was appropriate to speak to and tell the American people what he’s doing to help address,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Today’s Headlines: Biden’s anti-crime plan

President Biden announced new efforts to stem a rising national tide of violent crime. President Biden announced new efforts to stem a rising national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is “taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities.” But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a turbulent summer.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Fights break out as neo-Nazi white supremacists march through Philadelphia

A group of neo-Nazi white supremacists marched through Philadelphia, causing some fights to break out and jeers from the onlookers.Dozens of men marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings, NBC 10 reports.Some of the men, who appeared to belong to the Texas-based Patriot Front group, were also waving American flags and other insignia as they marched through the Philadelphia streets on Saturday night.Reports of the march revealed that the group was shouting “Reclaim America” and “America is not for sale”, among other chants.Onlookers jeered at the group, with...
CelebritiesPopculture

'To Catch a Predator' Host Chris Hansen Turns Self in After Warrant for Arrest

Chris Hansen, the former host of NBC's To Catch a Predator, turned himself in to Michigan authorities Friday after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. Hansen, 61, missed a court hearing where he was supposed to explain to the court why he and his film crew did not give over more footage from a police sting operation to a defense lawyer. The case involved an October 2020 sting operation, in which three Michigan men were arrested for attempting to meet underage girls for sex.