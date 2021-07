After being delayed past the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in November 2020, 343 Industries' Halo Infinite is set to arrive in Holiday 2021. It's a game that's now been previewed at four separate summer showcases, starting with its initial reveal back at E3 2018. With a campaign gameplay reveal last year that delivered visuals many thought underwhelming, as well as the now-infamous (and much-memed) villain Craig, to say 343 Industries had a lot to prove in 2021 would be a ludicrous understatement. Yet it seems like the team nailed it, especially after a multiplayer unveiling during E3 2021 that saw unanimous praise.