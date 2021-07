The most recent data shows that in 2015 around 735 million people were living in extreme poverty. This is approximately 10% of the world population. Extreme poverty is defined as living on less than $1.90 a day, according to the World Bank, and struggling to meet the basic needs. Today, with the global COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s poorest are facing the hardest consequences from the crisis. Regions such as Southern Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are anticipated to see the largest increases in extreme poverty. Unfortunately, more than 160 million children worldwide are at risk of continuing to live in extreme poverty by 2030.