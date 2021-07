This weekend marks America's 245th birthday. Communities and individuals all celebrate in different ways on the 4th of July. One of those ways we celebrate is through lighting off fireworks. Whether they are legal or illegal, I'm not here to judge. I enjoy a nice fireworks show, the kind with the big mortars that you see across the state. But no matter how you celebrate, please do it responsibly. I'd hate for you to have to go through what my friend Nick Beheng, and his family, had to go through 9 years ago.