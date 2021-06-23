Khamzat Chimaev says he is coming for the welterweight title

Khamzat Chimaev needs to get tested against the top dogs, says Ian Heinisch, suggesting that “he’s definitely got some lessons to learn.”. Heinisch has been in-and-out of the UFC middleweight top-15 over the last few years, a place which Chimaev occupied briefly following his quick KO win over Gerald Meerschaert last year. Heinisch, of course, also has a big KO win over Meerschaert, but unlike Chimaev, Heinisch never got the sort of hype that Chimaev got after he knocked Meerschaert out. And while Heinisch says he can’t hate on the “stud” Chimaev for getting the hype, he still believes that the young Swede has a lot to learn inside the Octagon.