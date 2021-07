The husband of murdered British woman Caroline Crouch arrived at an Athens court on Friday in handcuffs and a bulletproof vest after being charged with her murder.Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos had initially claimed his 20-year-old wife died after violent burglars broke into their home on the outskirts of Athens last month as their young daughter slept.He had said the men stole cash before escaping.But his lawyers said that Mr Anagnostopoulos, 33, had now confessed to the crime, adding that he had expressed remorse for his actions. He had been arrested by police on Thursday evening.Police investigators said analysis of data...