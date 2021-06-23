Cancel
Video Games

Microsoft’s Extended Cyberpunk 2077 Refund Policy Ends This July

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft have announced that they’ll be ending their extended Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy. Unlike Sony, who pulled Cyberpunk 2077 when it became apparent it had major performance problems on last-gen consoles, Microsoft did not remove CD Projekt Red’s futuristic action-RPG from their online store. They did, however, create a policy that allowed you get a refund for the digital version of the game no matter what, no matter how long you’d had the game.

