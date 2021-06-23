Microsoft’s Extended Cyberpunk 2077 Refund Policy Ends This July

While Cyberpunk is now for sale on the PlayStation Store again, that’s about the only significant move its made for all of 2021. We are officially past the halfway point of the year, and we have now arrived outside a window indicated by Cyberpunk’s original roadmap, seen above, that implied we would get free DLC for the game in the first half of 2021. While there was never an exact date attached, that’s what the marker indicated on the otherwise deeply nebulous roadmap, but here in July, we have not heard a word about when free DLC is coming.