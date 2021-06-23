Microsoft’s Extended Cyberpunk 2077 Refund Policy Ends This July
Microsoft have announced that they'll be ending their extended Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy. Unlike Sony, who pulled Cyberpunk 2077 when it became apparent it had major performance problems on last-gen consoles, Microsoft did not remove CD Projekt Red's futuristic action-RPG from their online store. They did, however, create a policy that allowed you get a refund for the digital version of the game no matter what, no matter how long you'd had the game.