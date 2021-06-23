Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Filming Has Wrapped on the Borderlands Movie

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarring the possibility of reshoots, the Borderlands movie has finished filming. The film, based on Gearbox’s open-world looter shooter series, started shooting April 1st last year and finished filming yesterday. It stars Cate Blanchett as treasure hunter Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis as Patricia Tannis and Kevin Hart as Roland, amongst others.

www.gamespew.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilith
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Borderlands#Gearbox#Lionsgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Bruce Willis is filming a movie thriller in Alabama

If you see a guy who looks like Bruce Willis in Alabama this week, it’s perfectly fine to do a double take. The actor, 66, is filming a movie thriller, “Die Like Lovers,” in the Birmingham area. Jesse Atlas, director and co-writer of the movie, confirmed to AL.com that filming...
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Peele Trends As His Movies Are Compared To Upcoming "Karen" Film

The new Karen film has the public divided, especially people in the Black community. Days ago, we reported on the news that there was a new film on the horizion, Karen starring Taryn Manning, that was about a racist White woman who goes the extra mile to terrorize her new Black neighbors. The first teaser trailer of the movie was shared that showed Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke as a Black couple trying to live their everyday lives while living next door to a woman who has it out for them.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Intense SEALS Training Kevin Hart Did for Borderlands Movie

One thing Kevin Hart usually shows in any movie is that he’s in shape, but in Borderlands it’s likely that he’ll be jacked and ready to show his action chops in a big way. It’s sounding as though this movie won’t be the same as every other movie, or close to every other movie, that Hart has starred in since he won’t be given the chance to be the funny guy he usually turns out to be. There might be a few humorous or even funny moments in the movie, but it does appear that he’ll be going full-action mode for Borderlands as he takes on the role of Roland, an ex-military figure that will be one of the main characters of the story. To make things even better he trained with Navy SEALs for this role, which isn’t bound to impress a lot of people unless they’ve ever seen the hellish workouts that SEALs tend to go through at times. Given that the Navy SEALs are an elite fighting force it’s not hard to think that a lot of them push their bodies past the usual limits that many people might consider sane.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Julie Delpy Turns Down Fourth Movie in BEFORE Film Series

Julie Delpy has turned down writer/director Richard Linklater’s offer to make another film in the beloved Before series. In early 1995, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy’s much cherished film, Before Sunrise, was released. Just how good was this film? It currently holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 9 years later, a sequel, Before Sunset was released and scored an Oscar nod for Best Adapted Screenplay. Yet another 9 years passed, and the third film in the series, Before Midnight, was released and also received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapated Screenplay. Hawke and Delpy were co-writers and stars of both sequels and it seemed like another 9 years passing would bring a fourth film in the series but Julie Delpy has said no to Linklater’s offer.
Moviescgmagonline.com

Borderlands Film Photos Show Shadowy Sneak Peek at Characters

The Borderlands film appears to be making good progress with some character silhouette photos being shared online by Jamie Lee Curtis, who is starring in the film alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Ariana Greenblatt. Jamie Lee Curtis shared some photos on Twitter while also promising audiences they’ve “never seen...
North Aurora, IL101wkqx.com

The ‘Karen’ Movie Trailer Has Arrived!

You can thank Brian, Ali, & Justin for providing Hollywood with some fresh ideas for a change. The trailer for ‘Karen’, a new film starring Taryn Manning from Orange is the New Black, is finally here. If a sequel is made, we’ve heard North Aurora has some future stars in...
MoviesCollider

‘No Exit’ Suspense Thriller Adaptation Wraps Filming in New Zealand

Production has wrapped on suspense thriller No Exit in New Zealand, with the movie heading to Hulu next year. The project will bear the 20th Century Studios logo after Fox was acquired by Disney, and will be released in the United States on Hulu and internationally via the Disney+ Star expansion available to overseas subscribers.
TV Showsluxurytravelmagazine.com

Wild West Movies Filmed on Dude Ranches

For most people, the “Wild West” is something they have only ever seen on a television screen. Living vicariously through movies starring actors like John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Burt Lancaster was, and sometimes still is, a common practice for most people living in the cities and suburbs across the world. Riding horses every day, fishing vast rivers and lakes, watching the sun rise and set over majestic mountains is only a mere mirage for most. Certain people have found incredible vacation destinations that offer folks the chance to live out the life of a cowboy for a week and experience horseback riding, fishing, spectacular sunrises, and much more like the stars of movies and tv shows. What is this incredible vacation destination you ask? The answer, dude ranches! Dude ranch vacations were designed to allow people to indulge in the western lifestyle to experience the life of a cowboy. While these ranches make a fantastic vacation destination and have for over 100 years, they also have served as film locations for many movies! Seven Dude Ranchers’ Association (DRA) member dude ranches have specifically been locations for movies and TV shows. Keep reading to see what DRA ranches have had movies filmed on their properties!
TV SeriesComicBook

Manifest Creator Wants to Wrap Up Series With a Movie

NBC may have cancelled Manifest after just three seasons, but the campaign to keep the story going is continuing to gain steam. The first two seasons of the series were recently added to Netflix and have been one of the most-watched titles on the streaming service since. Jeff Rake, Manifest's creator, has been working to find a new home for Manifest so it can finish its story, but he's also working on a backup plan if no network or service wants to make additional seasons.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Wants Denzel Washington and Matt Damon in Fast & Furious Saga Finale

The Fast & Furious franchise has been well known for bringing in surprising guest stars for its ever rotating roster of characters. As the films got bigger so did the call sheets with the movies enlisting the likes of Kurt Russell, John Cena, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Ronda Rousey, and Helen Mirren. With only two movies remaining in the main "Fast Saga" though the window is closing on big names getting in on the action and that means the fast has some requests. Speaking with a round table for the African-American Film Critics Association, series star Tyrese Gibson threw out three names he wants in the family.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Addams Family 2 character posters showcase the kooky clan

A batch of new character posters have been released for the animated comedy sequel The Addams Family 2 featuring Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, Lurch, Thing, Granny, Cousin It, and Fester; check them out here…. Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Aquaman 2 has started filming

Filming has kicked off for the next Aquaman movie. Earlier this month, director James Wan revealed the title of Aquaman 2, and now he’s posted on social media to signify the DCEU movie is rolling. “Day One,” the image on Wan’s Instagram is captioned. It shows a clapboard with the...
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Movie Lands a Writer, Tilda Swinton to Star in Another Wes Anderson Movie and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. The next Star Wars script: While the Star Wars franchise has been limited to streaming television series lately, the next feature film installment is fueling up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm has hired Love and Monsters and Dora and the Lost City of Gold co-writer Matthew Robinson, to handle script duties on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) will be at the helm as the first woman director of a Star Wars movie. This will be the first theatrical release set in the galaxy far, far away since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and it is currently due to arrive on the big screen on December 22, 2023.