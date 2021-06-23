Filming Has Wrapped on the Borderlands Movie

For most people, the “Wild West” is something they have only ever seen on a television screen. Living vicariously through movies starring actors like John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Burt Lancaster was, and sometimes still is, a common practice for most people living in the cities and suburbs across the world. Riding horses every day, fishing vast rivers and lakes, watching the sun rise and set over majestic mountains is only a mere mirage for most. Certain people have found incredible vacation destinations that offer folks the chance to live out the life of a cowboy for a week and experience horseback riding, fishing, spectacular sunrises, and much more like the stars of movies and tv shows. What is this incredible vacation destination you ask? The answer, dude ranches! Dude ranch vacations were designed to allow people to indulge in the western lifestyle to experience the life of a cowboy. While these ranches make a fantastic vacation destination and have for over 100 years, they also have served as film locations for many movies! Seven Dude Ranchers’ Association (DRA) member dude ranches have specifically been locations for movies and TV shows. Keep reading to see what DRA ranches have had movies filmed on their properties!