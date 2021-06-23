Opera star accuses police of racial discrimination after ‘traumatising’ strip-search at Paris airport
South African opera star Pretty Yende says she was detained by French authorities, strip searched and held in a cell, on arriving in Paris to star in a performance. Pretty Yende, a South African opera singer, has accused French immigration authorities of “outrageous racial discrimination and psychological torture” after being detained, strip-searched and held in a dark room at Paris’ main airport.www.classicfm.com