Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Opera star accuses police of racial discrimination after ‘traumatising’ strip-search at Paris airport

By Maddy Shaw Roberts
classicfm.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African opera star Pretty Yende says she was detained by French authorities, strip searched and held in a cell, on arriving in Paris to star in a performance. Pretty Yende, a South African opera singer, has accused French immigration authorities of “outrageous racial discrimination and psychological torture” after being detained, strip-searched and held in a dark room at Paris’ main airport.

www.classicfm.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Calleja
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singers#Paris#Racial Discrimination#South African#French#Customs#The Associated Press#Instagram#American#Maltese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public SafetySlipped Disc

Pretty Yende: French border police strip-searched me yesterday

The South African soprano had a horrendous experience yesterday at the hands of French border officials. Here’s what she shares:. Police brutality is real for someone who look like me. I’ve always read about it on the news and most of my brothers and sister end up being tortured and some fatal cases make headlines and dead bodies suddenly appear with made up stories.
CelebritiesTimes Daily

Opera singer says Paris police detained, strip searched her

PARIS (AP) — South African opera star Pretty Yende said she was detained by French authorities, strip searched and held in a dark room at Paris’ main airport after arriving this week for a starring role at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
CelebritiesSlipped Disc

French media are silent on opera singer’s airport ordeal

The South African international singer Pretty Yende posted an account this morning of how she was arrested, jailed and strip-searched on her arrival yesterday at Paris Charles De Gaulle airport. Her account of the outrage has been public for eight hours. In that time, there has been no expression of...
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Michael Jackson's Daughter and Ex-Wife Now in Rare Photo

Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, has had a burgeoning modeling and music career over the course of the past few years, but she rarely discusses her family and childhood. However, in a new interview with Willow Smith for the web series Red Table Talk, Paris got candid about her father's death; growing up a Jehovah's Witness with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, who was her guardian; and reconnecting with her biological mother, Debbie Rowe as a teen. Paris also shared a recent, rare picture of her and her mother. Read on to see what Paris said and what her relationship is like with the Jackson family and Rowe now.
Animalsoperawire.com

The Wonderful World of Opera Dogs: Frieda Hempel – Opera Star & Dogcatcher

(Photo Credits: Alamy Stock Photos) OperaWire is proud to present “The Wonderful World of Opera Dogs,” a series by Diana Burgwyn, which will focus on the relationship between opera’s most iconic stars and their beloved canines. The creation of this series and all research necessary for each individual piece were conducted solely by Diana. To learn more about the origins of the project, click here.
Public SafetyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer

LONDON — (AP) — Police in London said Friday that a 23-year-old man has been charged with the “common assault” of England’s chief medical officer in a park in central London. The Metropolitan Police said Lewis Hughes was charged with common assault on Thursday evening and will appear at Westminster...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Three Metropolitan Police officers face gross misconduct inquiry over Bianca Williams search

Three of the six police officers who stopped, searched and handcuffed athlete Bianca Williams and her partner are under investigation for gross misconduct.The British sprinter and her partner, the Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, were searched last July on suspicion of having drugs and weapons while driving through west London with their three-month-old son in the back seat.No drugs or weapons were found and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for potential misconduct, which started last October, found that the Metropolitan Police put their three-month-old son on a database that stores information on children known...
EuropeDerrick

Greece: Far-right party's fugitive deputy leader jailed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The fugitive deputy leader of Greece’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party was jailed on Friday, hours after his capture by the police’s anti-terrorism division. Christos Pappas, a 59-year-old former lawmaker, had been on the run for nearly nine months, disappearing before a court sentenced him to...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
rolling out

TikTok twins speak out after their father is gunned down

They say that money is the root of all evil. Tragically, a father of two well know twin sisters lost his life over an alleged financial dispute. Twin sisters, Allie “Nem” Bentley and Sway Bentley, are known for their gangsta raps and TikTok videos. The Mobile, Alabama twins refer to themselves as the “FamOus Twins” since the sisters have gained notoriety because of their videos that have acquired a million followers. Now, the sisters are using their fame for a different reason as they are speaking out about the tragic death of their father, 47-year-old James Walters. In addition, the sisters created a Go Fund Me account to raise burial funds.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Carlota Casiraghi publicly reappears with Prince Albert

Last Friday July 2 Alberto and Charlene from Monaco they were serving a decade together. A bittersweet anniversary, as she is in her native South Africa as a result of her health problems. It is for this reason that they have not been able to spend this special date together for them, since the princess he continues to recover from his ailments. The sovereign has continued with his official agenda and has attended a very important event in the world of sport: the Monte Carlo International Jumping Competition. However, he has not been alone because his niece has accompanied him, Carlota Casiraghi.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Woman who left phone in cab and accused Black teen of stealing it is charged with hate crimes

A 22-year-old California woman who accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone after she left it in the back of a taxi has been charged with hate crimes.On 26 December last year, at Arlo Hotel in New York City, Miya Ponsetto accused Keyon Harrold Jr - the 14-year-old son of Jazz musician Keyon Harrold - of stealing her phone. A viral video of the incident also appeared to show her attacking him. In the video, Ms Ponsetto is seen yelling at Keyon and lunging at him while he denies stealing her phone.On Wednesday, Ms Ponsetto was arraigned in Manhattan...