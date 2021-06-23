Mekong River
The Mekong River is the world’s 12th longest river covering close to 5,000 kilometers from its source in the Tibetan Plateau to the Mekong Delta. This transboundary river is Southeast Asia’s longest river and Asia’s 7th longest river. The river drains approximately 795,000 square kilometers and flows through six Asian countries; China, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia, where it is referred to by different names. It discharges 16,000 cubic meters of water per second or about 475 cubic kilometers annually. The Mekong Basin is home to about 65 million people, of which 80% live in the lower basin. The river is also rich in diversity, hosting about 800 fish species and over 20,000 plants.www.worldatlas.com