China

Mekong River

worldatlas.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mekong River is the world’s 12th longest river covering close to 5,000 kilometers from its source in the Tibetan Plateau to the Mekong Delta. This transboundary river is Southeast Asia’s longest river and Asia’s 7th longest river. The river drains approximately 795,000 square kilometers and flows through six Asian countries; China, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia, where it is referred to by different names. It discharges 16,000 cubic meters of water per second or about 475 cubic kilometers annually. The Mekong Basin is home to about 65 million people, of which 80% live in the lower basin. The river is also rich in diversity, hosting about 800 fish species and over 20,000 plants.

www.worldatlas.com
Public Health

Indonesia Leads Southeast Asia In COVID-19 Cases And Deaths

PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO: (Non-English language spoken). MICHAEL SULLIVAN, BYLINE: President Joko Widodo says the new measures mean shopping malls, schools and mosques are all closed for the next two weeks. In-restaurant dining is also banned, and nonessential employees are to work from home. But the new restrictions only apply to parts of the main island Java and the resort island of Bali. And critics say they fall far short of what's needed.
World

Karakoram Mountains

Mountains cover about 26.5% of the world’s total land surface and harbor over one-third of the global terrestrial biodiversity. The Karakoram is a large mountain range that stretches along the international boundaries of India, Pakistan, and China, with its northwestern edge extending into the countries of Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The Karakoram Mountain range forms the northwestern extension of the greater Himalayan Mountain system and is the world’s 2nd highest mountain range that covers a total area of about 207,000 sq. km.
Politics
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Foreign Policy

Mekong-U.S. Partnership Senior Officials’ Meeting

On June 29, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kin Moy co-hosted with Cambodia the first annual Mekong-U.S. Partnership Senior Officials’ Meeting. The ASEAN Secretariat joined the meeting as an observer. Senior Bureau Official Moy emphasized that the United States is committed to a...
Religion

Temples Of Bagan, Myanmar

The numerous temples spread across the ancient city of Bagan in the Mandalay Region of Myanmar are impressive and fascinating testament to the Burmese’s religious devotion over the years. The plain of Bagan is one of Asia’s richest archaeological sites designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site to preserve Myanmar’s religious edifies and architecture. The ancient city was once home to over 13,000 temples constructed between the 9th and 13th centuries. However, some temples have been vandalized and destroyed, with only about 2,300 temples spread over 104 square kilometers remaining in the Bagan Archaeological Zone. This area also comprises four settlements and is open to the public at a fee, with some entry tickets valid for up to three days.
Economy

Suez Canal says deal reached to free seized vessel

CAIRO (AP) — The Suez Canal Authority on Sunday said it has reached an agreement to settle a financial dispute with the owners of a hulking container ship that blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week earlier this year. The authority did not reveal details on the settlement deal...
Lifestyle

Hyatt Regency Koh Samui Marks First Property In Koh Samui, Thailand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, the first Hyatt hotel on Thailand's southern resort island. Located in the vibrant area of North Chaweng, eight minutes from the airport, the 140-room resort is built around more than 600 protected Yang Na and coconut trees, offering guests a private retreat nestled within the lush embrace of nature, with direct access to a semi-private beach.
Military

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.
Environment

July outlook for South Asia's monsoon

After a fairly good start to the monsoon across India and even a monsoon low earlier in June, the monsoon entered a break period around mid-June. This resulted in the monsoon advance stalling to the east of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana over the past three weeks. Despite the weakening of...
World

Early signs of Phuket revival appear

Jul. 5—Thailand is working to reopen to foreign tourists following a commitment from the prime minister to lift most restrictions by mid-October, with the aim of putting the economy back on track. Hospitality businesses are pinning their hopes on the Phuket sandbox model starting on July 1 to accelerate the...
Lifestyle

Gulf Of Carpentaria

The Gulf of Carpentaria is a shallow rectangular sea on the northern coast of Australia and an inlet of the eastern Arafura Sea (a Pacific Ocean sea separating New Guinea and Australia). The gulf is located between the Cape of York Peninsula and the Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory and covers an estimated 300,000 square kilometers. The gulf is considered an epicontinental sea (a shallow water body atop a continent). Neglected for years, the Gulf of Carpentaria gained international recognition in the 20th and 21st centuries following the discovery and exploitation of several mineral resources, including manganese and bauxite.
Politics
The Hill

China's Xi throws down gauntlet to US

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has drawn enormous attention. Much of this attention has focused on the part in which Xi warned that China will not be “bullied, oppressed, or subjugated,” and that anyone who dares to try “will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” The speech has been characterized as “defiant” and “fiery.”
Boats & Watercrafts

Ship that blocked the Suez Canal to be released

The container ship that launched a thousand memes will be released soon, now that a financial dispute has been resolved. Ever Given was the massive ship that was wedged into the embankment of the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March. The Suez Canal Authority and the ship's Japanese owner have how agreed on who should pay the costs of the salvage operation. Marco Werman explains how the ship and its crew will be released from a holding area on Wednesday.
Tokyo, JP

The 10 Legendary Lost Cities Of The World

Since ancient times, human settlements have transformed into large towns and cities with significant populations and bustling activities. These cities serve as the economic, cultural, administrative, and religious centers for most regions or countries. However, while some cities like Paris, London, New York City, or Tokyo continue to experience significant growth, others are declining, with people and businesses relocating to other areas. Some cities have become ghost towns, while others have been lost and long forgotten. Although several factors may lead to a city becoming lost, the obvious reasons are wars, natural disasters, and economic decline. However, some of the lost cities have been rediscovered, thanks to archaeological surveys. 10 such legendary lost cities have been described below:
Military

China’s Tanks: Can They Beat America’s Deadly M1 Abrams or Russia’s New Armata?

What’s up with China’s tanks? Can they keep up with the Armata and the M1A2D?. One interesting aspect of China’s tank fleet is that all of the designs are relatively young compared to European, American or Russian designs. Most of the predominant tank designs in the world originated in the late 1970s or early 1980s, but China’s ZTZ-96 and ZTZ-99 tanks only began development in the late 1980s and entered service in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But have Chinese designers taken advantage of the advances in technology that have occurred during the meantime?