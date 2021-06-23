Mekong River

The numerous temples spread across the ancient city of Bagan in the Mandalay Region of Myanmar are impressive and fascinating testament to the Burmese’s religious devotion over the years. The plain of Bagan is one of Asia’s richest archaeological sites designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site to preserve Myanmar’s religious edifies and architecture. The ancient city was once home to over 13,000 temples constructed between the 9th and 13th centuries. However, some temples have been vandalized and destroyed, with only about 2,300 temples spread over 104 square kilometers remaining in the Bagan Archaeological Zone. This area also comprises four settlements and is open to the public at a fee, with some entry tickets valid for up to three days.