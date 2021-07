The 49ers traded a king’s ransom for the rights to draft Trey Lance 3rd overall in the 2021 draft. The 49ers traded their No.12 pick, a first and a third-round pick in 2021, and a first-round pick in 2023 for the third pick. No one knew who the 49ers were going to take with the third pick. Everyone knew they were going to pick a quarterback, the question was which one. Many thought it was going to be Alabama QB Mac Jones or Ohio State QB Justin Fields. But some people correctly thought it was going to be North Dakota State QB Trey Lance because of his eye-popping talent. He might have played against worse competition, but that didn’t stop Lance from putting up incredible numbers in his 1 year as a starter. Lance is the quarterback of the future, the question is how long until the 9ers yank Jimmy Garoppolo from the starting job in favor of Lance.