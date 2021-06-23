Pink focused on wine label during lockdown

If you have a new romantic partner, think twice before you bring her/him to your circle of friends. If you have a brand new idea, wait it out a bit. Let it ripen a little more before you bring it to the public, because it may not be understood. We all know you are a genius, but just consider that it may not be as easy to share it this week. Instead of being frustrated, just go into the inner state of being, and try to connect more deepely with what motivates, because this new moon cycle will ultimately prove to be very productive until the end of the month. By Paysage try Eleuthera.