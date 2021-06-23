Do renter protections reduce the rental housing supply?
We’re in something of a moment for renter protections. When the COVID-19 pandemic left a sizable portion of the nation’s renters suddenly unemployed, unable to pay rent and at risk of mass displacement and homelessness, national, state and local policymakers stepped up to ban evictions and rent hikes. Not since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and arguably not even then, have governments intervened so forcefully in the relationship between landlord and tenant.crosscut.com