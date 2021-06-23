Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Do renter protections reduce the rental housing supply?

By Katie Wilson
Posted by 
Crosscut
Crosscut
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re in something of a moment for renter protections. When the COVID-19 pandemic left a sizable portion of the nation’s renters suddenly unemployed, unable to pay rent and at risk of mass displacement and homelessness, national, state and local policymakers stepped up to ban evictions and rent hikes. Not since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and arguably not even then, have governments intervened so forcefully in the relationship between landlord and tenant.

crosscut.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Crosscut

Crosscut

Seattle, WA
797
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
King County, WA
Society
Seattle, WA
Society
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
City
Kirkland, WA
City
Kenmore, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kshama Sawant
Person
Jenny Durkan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Rental Housing#Seattle City Council#Public Housing#The Transit Riders Union#Legislature#The King County Council#Skyway#Ssocial Security#Rha Board#Lori Gill Associates#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Who was most harmed during Seattle’s heat wave?

There’s not much that would cause Neal Lampi to leave his motorhome behind, but the heat this past week finally did it. For months now, he has parked his RV in SoDo, one in a long row of live-aboard vehicles there. As the thermometer climbed to over 106 degrees in the dusty and exposed neighborhood, Lampi’s RV became unsafe to be inside.
Washington StatePosted by
Crosscut

One wolf was poached in WA. Here’s why it’s a big deal

When wolf biologist Trent Roussin first saw the gray wolf on May 26 in the Sheep Creek area of Washington's Stevens County, it wasn’t immediately apparent that she had been shot. The wolf was lying on the ground miles behind a locked gate; it was quiet, Roussin says, and not particularly messy or bloody. When he and his colleagues realized she had been poached, he wasn’t surprised. But he was disappointed.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

As pandemic ebbs, Seattle’s Pride gets back to its roots

Pride weekend felt different this year in Seattle. Different from 2020, of course, when the coronavirus pandemic made celebration impossible. But also different from what Pride has become in recent years, a choreographed set of events centered on the large, increasingly corporate Seattle Pride parade.
Tacoma, WAPosted by
Crosscut

How the pandemic made us rethink community spaces

I lived in Fresno from 2016 to 2018. When I arrived, the city had ranked next to last on a list of the nation’s 100 largest cities for access to parks. For our first year in the city, our rental was in a well-established, desirable neighborhood. Yet the closest park was just over a mile away — a 20-minute walk.
Washington StatePosted by
Crosscut

Washington state is reopening this week. Here's what you need to know

Wednesday is supposed to be the end of pandemic restrictions in Washington state, but most of us are at least a little confused about what exactly reopening means. Crosscut is here to help. If you don’t see one of your questions answered here, use the form at the end of this story and tell us what else you need to know. For now, feel free to substitute the answer we’ve been giving to many COVID questions for the past year and a half: it’s complicated.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

LGBTQ bars are ready for Pride after a year of lockdown

It’s Saturday night and Dolly Madison is on stage at The Lumber Yard in White Center hosting the bar’s first drag show in a year and a half. Lumber Yard is still operating at 50% capacity per King County Phase 3 guidelines and small groups clustered at tables around the room mostly keep to themselves. Orange wristbands on almost everyone present signify their proof of vaccination shown at the door, but witnessing a public hug still feels illicit and breathing a few dozen people’s unmasked air remains strange and unnatural.
Washington StatePosted by
Crosscut

Podcast | The realities of reopening in Washington state

As vaccination numbers have ticked up and COVID-19 infections have gone down, states across the country have dropped mask mandates and lifted restrictions on businesses and other public spaces. Washington state, the first American state to record a pandemic death and one of the slowest to return to normal, is set to reopen on Wednesday, June 30.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Seattle’s newest memorial commemorates the AIDS crisis with art

Last year, when the Pride Parade was canceled in the height of COVID-19, Crosscut contributor Samantha Allen wrote a column titled “Pride is more than a parade.” In it, she suggests that the absence of the raucous — and highly corporatized — event offers the chance to think more deeply about ways to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community, in all its depth and diversity, both during Pride month and year-round.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Bake sales to Teslas: Seattle area PTAs grapple with funding equity

In 2013, families at a Seattle high school raked in more than $100,000 for a raffle to win a Tesla Model S. The year before, the parent teacher association at Garfield High cleared $40,000 in raffle tickets for a Nissan Leaf. Other schools in this tech-boom city rely on lavish galas to raise as much as $422,000 in a single night, and some spend almost as much as they haul in.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

AIDS memorial rises in Seattle 40 years after start of epidemic

On a recent, unseasonably cold spring day, artist Christopher Paul Jordan stands in the heart of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in total disbelief. “Oh, my God,” he says, over and over, shaking his head as an industrial forklift hoists the bottom half of his 20-by-20-foot, 2-ton metal sculpture into the air. “Oh, my God.”
King County, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Relief slow to reach King County renters as evictions set to resume

Antonio Salazar is behind on his rent and still doesn’t know what comes next. Weeks have passed since he cast his name into King County’s lottery system, seeking help to cover what he owes, but he hasn’t heard much since. For now, he is saddled with thousands in debt. And with the state’s moratorium on evictions scheduled to end in two weeks, Salazar is left in the dark, wondering whether he could be living on the streets at the end of the month.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Crosscut

Seattle’s African American museum debuts gospel choir for Juneteenth

When times get tough, LaNesha DeBardelaben often turns to the writings of thinkers like James Baldwin, Maya Angelou or Cornel West. But as she did so last fall, yearning for solace after a summer of racial justice protests and a devastating pandemic with no clear end in sight, something new happened. A quote by West, she says, “literally jumped off the page.” It read: “To live is to wrestle with despair, yet never allow despair to have the last word.”
Washington StatePosted by
Crosscut

Decrying 'critical race theory' in Washington state misses the point

In the closing days of the 2021 Washington state legislative session, Gov. Jay Inslee signed three bills mandating diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism education in K-12 public schools, public colleges and universities, and at state-supported medical schools. Republicans and conservatives around the country, and here in Washington state, responded by attacking the measures, claiming they are part of a broader conspiracy to introduce critical race theory, or CRT, into education.
Washington StatePosted by
Crosscut

In WA’s history of interracial marriage, pride and prejudice

On paper, Washington’s ban on interracial marriage was short-lived. In 1855, when we were still a territory, the Legislature criminalized marriages between white people and anyone who “[was] possessed of one-fourth or more negro blood, or more than one-half Indian blood.”. Thirteen years later, in 1868, the territory rolled back...