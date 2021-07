In a recent CNBC survey of millionaire millennials, nearly half of them reported having at least 25% of their assets in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. While surveys vary, most indicate that millennials are 300% more likely to own cryptocurrencies than those over age 55. Although I am not aware of any studies, I expect that very few baby boomer millionaires hold 25% of their wealth in cryptocurrencies, as nearly half of Millennial investors report they do.