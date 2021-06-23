Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Telekom Austria May Consider Huawei, ZTE for 5G Networks - COO

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A1 Telekom Austria Group, an unit of Carlos Slim's America Movil, was open to considering Chinese vendors such as Huawei and ZTE for upcoming 5G networks in several countries, a top executive said. European governments have been tightening controls on Chinese companies building 5G networks following diplomatic...

www.usnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zte#Austria#Nokia Networks#5g#Zte#Reuters#Telekom Austria Group#Chinese#Ericsson#Nato#Alliance#North Macedonian#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Huawei
Related
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Telecom Market Is Booming Worldwide | ATAndT, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Telecom Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Telecom Market Report.
TechnologyCNET

5G latency: Why speeding up networks matters

When you're looking at your mobile network or home broadband, you know it's important to check data speeds for app downloads and video uploads. What you might not know is that a more obscure speed measurement, called latency, is also crucial. Latency is a measure of responsiveness, with low latency a foundational part of 5G networks' new possibilities, such as online gaming, that are technologically difficult on earlier mobile networks.
BusinessLight Reading

Ericsson beats out Huawei to win Malaysia 5G contract

Malaysia's unusual path to 5G has taken another twist, with Ericsson unexpectedly winning the contract to build the national wholesale network. Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state-owned special purpose vehicle that will own and operate the network, has announced Ericsson will design and build it at a cost of 11 billion ringgit ($2.64 billion). The choice of Ericsson in a market that remains friendly to China and Huawei is certainly a surprise.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Sierra Wireless 5G Modules First to be Certified on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G Network

Sierra Wireless, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced that the EM9190 5G mmWave/Sub-6/LTE New Radio (NR) and EM9191 5G Sub-6/LTE NR embedded modules are the first to be fully certified to operate on Deutsche Telekom’s 5G public network and campus (private) networks in Europe. This certification will enable customers in Europe to leverage the higher data speeds, lower latency, and capacity of 5G with one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Huawei’s Zhu Huimin Calls for Autonomous Network Collaboration at MWC21

PRESS RELEASE: At the Autonomous Network Forum of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, Zhu Huimin, Vice President of Marketing for Huawei’s Wireless Network Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled “Autonomous Networks, Bringing Intelligence to All Connections”. In her speech, she noted that intelligence and automation have become important basic capabilities in the 5G era. In addition to the traditional ToC domain, the ToH and 5GtoB domains have seen intelligent and automated network capabilities being strengthened in their large-scale commercial use phase, leading to the construction of E2E intelligent and simplified O&M. This enables operators to realize true 5G business value.
Businessthefastmode.com

TIM to Launch ‘5G Cloud Network’ in Italy with Ericsson and Google

TIM, along with Noovle, the Group cloud company, has started creating the first ‘5G Cloud Network’ in Italy. The solution will lead to faster deployment of the 5G digital applications through the automation of industrial processes and the implementation of services in real time, thanks to EDGE Computing, based on specific requirements. The project will use TIM’s Telco Cloud infrastructure, Google’s Cloud solutions and Ericsson’s 5G Core network and Automation technologies.
Businesswhtc.com

Orange sees role for Huawei in 5G Africa rollout

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Orange, France’s largest telecoms firm, will avoid using equipment from Chinese vendors when developing Europe’s 5G networks, opting for suppliers such as Ericsson and Nokia instead, its chief executive said. But the company sees no issue in working with Huawei in Africa, where the Chinese company dominates...
Technologygizmochina.com

Huawei launches new 5G products and solutions during MWC 2021

Earlier this week, Huawei unveiled a series of new 5G products and related solutions at the Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC) in Barcelona. The products were under its “1+N” plans and seek to expand its existing portfolio of networking based technology. During the conference, the Chinese telecommunications giant stated that...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Huawei bullish on 5G as momentum grows

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: Ryan Ding, president of carrier business group at Huawei (pictured) argued investment in 5G across early pacesetter markets had already been justified as it becomes the foundation for powering the ICT sector, but added there was still room for more innovation. Ding pointed to progress of...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE chief hails industrial benefits of 5G

LIVE FROM MWC21 BARCELONA: ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang (pictured) highlighted the massive impact of 5G deployments on industrial verticals, with intelligent manufacturing taking off across the world to increase efficiency, lower costs and reduce energy consumption. In the two years since the first 5G networks were launched, he said more...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Deutsche Telekom touts progress on software-based mobile networks

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom has successfully tested software-based mobile network technology using high-capacity antennas, it said on Monday, a potential alternative to existing network suppliers that could give mobile firms more flexibility and cut costs. The trial of its Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) in the German...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

The mobile communications industry is planning massive investments in 5G networks

The mobile communications industry will invest massive amounts of money in high-speed 5G data communications in the coming years. Around 80 percent of the investments of 900 billion dollars (around 754 billion euros) estimated worldwide by 2025 should flow into the 5G network expansion, said the general director of the industry association GSMA, Mats Granryd, on Monday.
TechnologyBeta News

New UK lab set to boost 5G network security and resilience

A new high-tech lab to speed up the development of 5G communication kit and help the UK diversify its supply chains is being launched today. The SmartRAN Open Network Interoperability Centre (SONIC Labs) is backed by £1 million of government funding and aims to build a more secure and innovative supply chain which is fit for the future, less reliant on a small number of multinational suppliers and more accessible for new market entrants.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global GPON Technology Market Increase Sales of in Electronics Industry 2021 | Top Section Players – Huawei, Nokia, ZTE

The global GPON Technology Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The GPON Technology Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global GPON Technology Manufacturers. GPON Technology Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire GPON Technology industry.
Businessgizmochina.com

Huawei’s 5G ban in Sweden upheld by yet another Swedish court

A Swedish court has dealt another blow to the aspirations of Chinese tech giant Huawei, as it seeks to make inroads into the European tech market. Huawei had been battling several court cases after the United States banned the company from accessing US suppliers and participating in equipment supplies for the 5G infrastructure in the US.
Businesstelecoms.com

Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir demo 5G MEC in novel network environments

German telco Deutsche Telekom wants to position itself as an edge services powerhouse, and to that end the telco and its partners this week shared their latest developments. Working with Mavenir and MobiledgeX, Deutsche Telekom has produced a cloud-native, 5G user plane function (UPF) to support multi-access edge computing (MEC) applications in different networking environments.
Technologytheiet.org

UK government backs 5G lab to spur development following Huawei’s exit

The government is backing a new lab designed to speed up the development of 5G technologies in an attempt to compensate for the removal of Huawei from UK networks. The Sonic Labs facility will be run by Ofcom and tech innovation agency Digital Catapult, and has received £1m in government support to carry out real-world testing.
TechnologyLight Reading

Nokia finds its 5G mojo, piling pressure onto Huawei and Ericsson

Nokia seems to have been hobbling in the 5G race ever since it suffered injury problems under previous management. While China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson have been happy to flaunt their specs, the Finnish company has spent a long time in quiet catch-up mode. But its latest product refresh could propel it into a winning position and give it something to shout about.