Cross River buys lending fintech, exec says ‘more to come’
Long a partner of financial technology companies, Cross River Bank in Fort Lee, New Jersey, is now set on buying them. CRB Group, the bank’s holding company, said Wednesday it had acquired an online lending marketplace data provider backed by the former CEOs of Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and other Wall Street titans. The seller is Synthetic P2P Holdings Corp., which does business as PeerIQ. It will function as an affiliate of Cross River, which has $13.5 billion of assets.www.americanbanker.com