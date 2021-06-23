At $58,777, Is This 2013 Lotus Evora An Evocative Opportunity?

The late drummer had exquisite taste in cars. Neil Peart was one of the world's greatest musicians, his legacy as the drummer and vocalist for Rush along with his own artistic creations and insane status in the music community has made him a legend. Just like many of his famous companions, another aspect of his general character and interests included his love for cars. The concept of a great musician also being a car guy is, of course, not foreign. However, it is rare for a public figure to have a true grasp on the idea that cars represent. This collection, lovingly named the “Silver Surfers”, seems to put that idea to rest. With the passion, dedication, and theme put into this collection by Neil Peart it would be safe to say that he definitely understood that a car is more than just an item, but that it is also an experience.