I saw your letter to the editor, “A Criticism of Critical Race Theory,” in June 17 edition of the Herald, and I was hoping to help expand the conversation on Critical Race Theory (CRT). Based on your introductory paragraph where you state that the police see people of color as “potential obstacles to order and peace” and that systemic racism “occurs in every institutional apparatus worldwide” I actually think that you should be an advocate, not a critic, of CRT.