Sesame Street Introduces Married Gay Couple During Pride Month
Sesame Street is always increasing its representation, and in its latest episode, the show added to its expanding cast by introducing a married gay couple (via the Washington Post). The episode debuted last week for Pride Month, and in the episode, the Sesame Street crew is preparing for a Family Day celebration. Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Rudy, Charlie, and Big Bird, Alan, and more are checking the list of guests when Nina says her brother Dave is coming with his family, and that's when we meet Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia, a moment that a co-director on the episode described as a "milestone" for the show.comicbook.com