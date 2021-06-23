Cancel
'Strawberry Supermoon' on Thursday will get its own Krispy Kreme doughnut

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 11 days ago
Krispy Kreme will release a new space-themed doughnut celebrating the June 24 supermoon. The one-day event will feature a doughnut that has a strawberry theme, in line with June's full moon — what some cultures call the "Strawberry Moon," as it falls during the strawberry harvesting season in the northeastern U.S.

