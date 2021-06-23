'Strawberry Supermoon' on Thursday will get its own Krispy Kreme doughnut

With 4th of July weekend just around the corner, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the holiday with a special “Star-Spangled Box” of doughnuts. The blue, red and white treats include the Freedom Ring Doughnut and the Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut, both of which are Original Glazed offerings. The Freedom Ring Doughnut features decorative icing stripes and sprinkles to form a flag, while the Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut is dipped in white icing and topped with holiday-focused sprinkles. There’s also the filled Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut and Patriotic Eagle Doughnut, the former packed with Strawberry KREME™, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars and topped with a KREME™ glop and shortbread crumbles, and the later packed with Cookies & KREME™ filling, dipped in blue icing, decorated with red and white stripes and topped with a patriotic eagle sugar piece.