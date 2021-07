To say that Carly Pearce has had a whirlwind career would be an understatement. She got her start on the stage at Dollywood when she was only 16 years old. Then, she burst onto the country music scene in 2017 with her debut album Every Little Thing. The title track of that album was her first number one. She had another chart-topper in 2020 with “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”