Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Life Now: 'I'm in a Really Peaceful Place'

By Julie Jordan, Ally Mauch
Posted by 
People
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston has learned to appreciate the little things in life. The actress has recently become the face of collagen brand Vital Proteins and has the second season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, debuting in September, but still takes time out of each busy day to watch the sunset, she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

people.com
Community Policy
People

People

108K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vital Proteins#Apple Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskiss951.com

Jennifer Aniston Reveals She’s ‘Buddies’ With Ex Brad Pitt

Who would’ve thought that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt would be amicable, let alone good friends after the way they split in 2005?. In a new interview, Aniston revealed that there was no awkwardness between the former couple, and that they’re actually on friendly terms. Last September, Aniston and Pitt...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Is in the Hot Seat in The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer. Meet the Real-Life Partners Who Are Always There for the Friends Cast. Jennifer Aniston Pokes Fun at Rachel's Fashion by Calling Out This Top She Kept Wearing on Friends. June 4, 2021. Exclusive. June 2, 2021.
CelebritiesIn Style

Jennifer Aniston Says She Has "Gotten a Lot Out of Therapy"

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about how she stays so positive, even during the tough times. During an interview for People, the Friends star revealed where she's mentally at these days. RELATED: Jennifer Aniston May Have Just Confirmed a Fan Theory About Her Friends Reunion Outfit. "I'm in a really...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Jennifer Aniston Revealed the Truth Behind That Flirty Brad Pitt Moment

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are easily one of the most talked about former couples in Hollywood, with fans constantly looking for signs that the two will rekindle their romance. In Sept. 2020, Aniston and Pitt gave them one in bright neon lights. The two actors participated in a virtual table read of the classic 1982 teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, where they read the script with a bunch of other huge stars. But it was their interaction that made headlines. "Hi Aniston," Pitt said with a big smile at the start of the event. "Hi Pitt," she responded, as she twirled her hair. Then, he asked how she was and Aniston replied, "Good, honey, how are you doin'?" The moment captured the hearts of many and was dissected all across the internet. Neither Aniston nor Pitt has said much about it, but in a new interview, Aniston finally got real about the seemingly flirtatious exchange.
CelebritiesKokomo Perspective

Jennifer Aniston 'giving herself a break' with her diet

Jennifer Aniston has "started to give herself a break" when it comes to her diet. The 'Friends' star has been allowing herself to enjoy anything she wants in moderation and she refuses to give up carbs like pasta and bread, and her body has loved her for it. She said:...
WorkoutsABC News

Former TV producer opens up about how yoga changed her life

Yoga is an ancient mental, physical and spiritual practice that can be done anywhere by anyone. Today, it's globally recognized and beloved by many, including devoted yoga practitioner, entrepreneur and business mentor Melissa Ruiz. Ruiz traded her former life as a busy television producer to for a yoga-inspired entrepreneurial lifestyle...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Er, Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From 'Friends' Was Unpleasant on Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame—everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I'm being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn't so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon deal with fallout of finale in season 2 trailer

The Morning Show season two has been given a release date and its first trailer.The Apple TV+ original is centred around a #MeToo-esque sexual misconduct scandal on the set of a New York breakfast programme and the subsequent rivalry it sparks between news anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon).Season two will arrive on 17 September, with new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service.*Spoilers for season one of The Morning Show below*The trailer, which was released on Monday (14 June), picks up after the end of season one, in which Alex and Bradley exposed the...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston reveals what her relationship with Brad Pitt is like today

Pop culture fans keep dreaming about this pair’s relationship. It’s been almost a year since the internet basically blew up over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s virtual reunion during the September 17 premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin ‘A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times en Ridgemont High. As you may recall, the two stars, who were married for nearly five years before announcing their separation in 2005, exchanged greetings that instantly became the subject of dissection online, much like their backstage reunion months earlier at the 2020 SAG Awards.