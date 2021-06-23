Cancel
How Yolo Investments is funding the next generation of gaming disruptors

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenture capital firm Yolo Investments’ €74m gaming fund comprises holdings in 22 different businesses spanning the betting and gaming sector. It made its first portfolio exit in December, booking a 5.8x ROI when Estonia-based online gaming and sports betting operator Coolbet was acquired by GAN Limited in a €149.1m deal.

casinobeats.com
#Investment#Gaming#Yolo Investments#Gan Limited#Casino Days#The Coingaming Group#Rhino Entertainment#Fiat#Casinodays Com#Coingaming
