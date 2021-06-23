PlanetScale simplifies distributed database complexity, nabs $30M
Some people who create a database like to start with a clean slate. PlanetScale, which secured $30 million in series B funding with participation from a16z and SignalFire on Wednesday, took a slightly different approach. The company looked at MySQL, liked what it saw, and wrapped all of its enhancements around it. The core is still MySQL, running the standard engines and responding to the standard queries, but the wrapper handles all of the challenges of sharding and replication, making it possible to create what PlanetScale says is a database that can be started in seconds and scaled “indefinitely.”venturebeat.com