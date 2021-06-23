Cancel
Method of predicting glaucoma conversion proves to be faster

ophthalmologytimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreased access is key to preventing disease progression in patients. Reviewed by Terry Lee, BA, and Felipe Medeiros, MD. Early detection and treatment of glaucoma are important to prevent disease progression. A new method of estimating the risk of glaucomatous conversion using deep learning predictions of the retinal nerve fiber...

www.ophthalmologytimes.com
Scienceophthalmologytimes.com

IPL offers glaucoma biomarker for early-stage disease

Visible-light optical coherence tomography proves valuable in studies. Reviewed by Zeinab Rozita Ghassabi, MD; and Joel Schuman, MD. A sublayer of the inner plexiform layer (IPL) holds promise as a potential biomarker in efforts to detect early glaucomatous changes, according to Zeinab Rozita Ghassabi, MD, a postdoctoral research fellow, and Joel Schuman, MD, Department of Ophthalmology, New York University Langone Health, New York.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Personalising glaucoma surgery: The role of MIGS

Ophthalmology Times Europe Journal, Ophthalmology Times Europe June 2021, Volume 17, Issue 05. Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) is appealing to glaucoma patients and surgeons; however, it should not be adopted without further high-quality research and careful reporting. Selection of the appropriate treatment for individual patients must be evidence based.
Scienceumn.edu

New machine learning methods could improve environmental predictions

Machine learning algorithms do a lot for us every day—send unwanted email to our spam folder, warn us if our car is about to back into something, and give us recommendations on what TV show to watch next. Now, we are increasingly using these same algorithms to make environmental predictions for us.
Sciencearxiv.org

AdaGDA: Faster Adaptive Gradient Descent Ascent Methods for Minimax Optimization

In the paper, we propose a class of faster adaptive gradient descent ascent methods for solving the nonconvex-strongly-concave minimax problems by using unified adaptive matrices used in the SUPER-ADAM \citep{huang2021super}. Specifically, we propose a fast adaptive gradient decent ascent (AdaGDA) method based on the basic momentum technique, which reaches a low sample complexity of $O(\kappa^4\epsilon^{-4})$ for finding an $\epsilon$-stationary point without large batches, which improves the existing result of adaptive minimax optimization method by a factor of $O(\sqrt{\kappa})$. Moreover, we present an accelerated version of AdaGDA (VR-AdaGDA) method based on the momentum-based variance reduced technique, which achieves the best known sample complexity of $O(\kappa^3\epsilon^{-3})$ for finding an $\epsilon$-stationary point without large batches. Further assume the bounded Lipschitz parameter of objective function, we prove that our VR-AdaGDA method reaches a lower sample complexity of $O(\kappa^{2.5}\epsilon^{-3})$ with the mini-batch size $O(\kappa)$. In particular, we provide an effective convergence analysis framework for our adaptive methods based on unified adaptive matrices, which include almost existing adaptive learning rates.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Precision medicine new opportunity for complex diseases

A new review article looks at readiness prior to the implementation of genomics-based precision medicine in complex diseases. The extensive work has been led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet and Lund University and has been carried out together with some 30 researchers throughout Sweden. The results are now being published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Methylglyoxal detoxification deficits can be involved in the development of schizophrenia

Methylglyoxal (MG) is a highly reactive α-ketoaldehyde formed endogenously as a byproduct of the glycolytic pathway. MG accumulates under conditions of hyperglycemia, impaired glucose metabolism, or oxidative stress. An excess of MG formation causes mitochondrial impairment and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production that further increases oxidative stress. It also leads to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) due to MG reacting with proteins, DNA, and other biomolecules, which can induce aberrant inflammation via binding to receptors for AGEs (RAGE). To remove the toxic MG, various detoxification systems work together in vivo, including the glyoxalase system which enzymatically degrades MG using glyoxalase 1 (GLO1) and GLO2, and the MG scavenging system by vitamin B6 (VB6).
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study of T cells from COVID-19 convalescents guides vaccine strategies

A KAIST immunology research team found that most convalescent patients of COVID-19 develop and maintain T cell memory for over 10 months regardless of the severity of their symptoms. In addition, memory T cells proliferate rapidly after encountering their cognate antigen and accomplish their multifunctional roles. This study provides new insights for effective vaccine strategies against COVID-19, considering the self-renewal capacity and multipotency of memory T cells.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Natural Human Molecule Identified That Blocks Toxic Forms of Parkinson’s-Related Protein

Researchers at the UAB and the UniZar have identified a human peptide found in the brain that blocks the α-synuclein aggregates involved in Parkinson’s disease and prevents their neurotoxicity. The study, published in Nature Communications, suggests that this could be one of the organism’s natural mechanisms with which to fight aggregation. The discovery may help to develop new therapeutic and diagnosis strategies for Parkinson’s disease and other synuclein pathologies.
Electronicsb3cnewswire.com

Implandata’s Breakthrough EYEMATE-SC Biosensor for Remote Glaucoma Care is CE Marked

HANNOVER and SAN DIEGO, CA, Germany, June 21, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- Implandata Ophthalmic Products, a digital health company with offices in Germany and San Diego, California has announced today that its EYEMATE-SC biosensor has obtained CE Mark. This device is used in conjunction with the breakthrough EYEMATE system for digitally enabled remote glaucoma monitoring and management. The EYEMATE-SC is an improved version of its predecessor product.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Low IOP Shouldn’t Prompt Clinicians to Discount Glaucoma

Doctors can be pretty confident that patients with high IOP have either ocular hypertension or glaucoma worthy of intervention, but the reverse isn’t always true. New research suggests eye care providers shouldn’t rule out a POAG diagnosis in patients with low IOP. This cross-sectional research paper was part of the...
Sciencearxiv.org

KGRefiner: Knowledge Graph Refinement for Improving Accuracy of Translational Link Prediction Methods

Link prediction is the task of predicting missing relations between entities of the knowledge graph by inferring from the facts contained in it. Recent work in link prediction has attempted to provide a model for increasing link prediction accuracy by using more layers in neural network architecture or methods that add to the computational complexity of models. This paper we proposed a method for refining the knowledge graph, which makes the knowledge graph more informative, and link prediction operations can be performed more accurately using relatively fast translational models. Translational link prediction models, such as TransE, TransH, TransD, etc., have much less complexity than deep learning approaches. This method uses the hierarchy of relationships and also the hierarchy of entities in the knowledge graph to add the entity information as a new entity to the graph and connect it to the nodes which contain this information in their hierarchy. Our experiments show that our method can significantly increase the performance of translational link prediction methods in H@10, MR, MRR.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study demonstrates successful postinfection treatment for SARS-CoV-2

A recent study by Kansas State University virologists demonstrates successful postinfection treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. College of Veterinary Medicine researchers Yunjeong Kim and Kyeong-Ok "KC" Chang published the study in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, or PNAS. They found that animal models infected with SARS-CoV-2 and treated with a deuterated protease inhibitor had significantly increased survival and decreased lung viral load.
Sciencehealthitanalytics.com

Mayo Clinic Uses Genomics to Understand Neurodevelopmental Disorders

- Researchers at Mayo Clinic have found genetic variants in SPTBN1, a neuro-associated gene, are the reason behind neurodevelopmental disorders. This application of genomics is the first step in discovering possible therapeutic strategies to treat disorders. Additionally, it increases the number of known genes associated with conditions that impact brain function.
Healtharxiv.org

Circumpapillary OCT-Focused Hybrid Learning for Glaucoma Grading Using Tailored Prototypical Neural Networks

Gabriel García, Rocío del Amor, Adrián Colomer, Rafael Verdú-Monedero, Juan Morales-Sánchez, Valery Naranjo. Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is the quintessential imaging technique for its detection. Unlike most of the state-of-the-art studies focused on glaucoma detection, in this paper, we propose, for the first time, a novel framework for glaucoma grading using raw circumpapillary B-scans. In particular, we set out a new OCT-based hybrid network which combines hand-driven and deep learning algorithms. An OCT-specific descriptor is proposed to extract hand-crafted features related to the retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL). In parallel, an innovative CNN is developed using skip-connections to include tailored residual and attention modules to refine the automatic features of the latent space. The proposed architecture is used as a backbone to conduct a novel few-shot learning based on static and dynamic prototypical networks. The k-shot paradigm is redefined giving rise to a supervised end-to-end system which provides substantial improvements discriminating between healthy, early and advanced glaucoma samples. The training and evaluation processes of the dynamic prototypical network are addressed from two fused databases acquired via Heidelberg Spectralis system. Validation and testing results reach a categorical accuracy of 0.9459 and 0.8788 for glaucoma grading, respectively. Besides, the high performance reported by the proposed model for glaucoma detection deserves a special mention. The findings from the class activation maps are directly in line with the clinicians' opinion since the heatmaps pointed out the RNFL as the most relevant structure for glaucoma diagnosis.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Current Use of Hormonal Contraceptives May Up Glaucoma Risk

Last Updated: June 25, 2021. Authors say risk for glaucoma is low and should not discourage use of hormonal contraceptives. FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Women of reproductive age who currently use hormonal contraceptives are at higher risk for developing glaucoma, according to a study published online June 22 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.
ScienceNature.com

Doping method with potential

The doping of CdTe solar cells with group-V elements can improve long-term stability of the devices yet the open-circuit voltage is limited. Now, a low-temperature and solution-based doping method relying on group-V chloride salts may lead to new paths for efficiency improvement. Cadmium telluride (CdTe), with its lowest levelized cost...
