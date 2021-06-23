Op-Ed: Critical Race Theory And School Board Accountability

When I began working for USM as the Director of Intercultural Student Engagement, during the summer of 2020, creating a bias response team was one of the first projects I expressed interest in developing. The USM community, especially the students, wanted a transparent and structured system in place for their concerns to be addressed. Throughout the year, Dr. Idella Glenn (Associate Vice President of Equity, Inclusion & Community Impact), Sarah Holmes (Assistant Dean of Students & Deputy Title IX Coordinator), Erika Lamarre (Director of Community Standards & Mediation), and I constantly met with each other and various campus partners while also attending conferences, reading research, and pilot testing potential protocols to create USM's first Bias Response Team (BRT). We realized that the BRT had the potential to not only address our students' concerns but to inspire, educate, and connect our community. The BRT is a step forward and the real work begins now.