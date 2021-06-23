Tips and recipe ideas to celebrate summer fruits, veggies all season long

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your summer loves are at Hamburger Stand. The chain is making a splash with its newest seasonal offerings including three savory BBQ Dogs and refreshing new Southern Lemonade Floats. The saucy BBQ trio includes the Texas Dog, loaded with chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and grilled onions. The delicious Kansas City Dog, topped with chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, beer mustard and grilled onions. Lastly, the tangy Carolina Dog, loaded with American cheese, chopped bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle spear and grilled onions. If you want to beat the heat, cool things off with a Southern Lemonade Float. Featuring creamy Tastee Freez soft serve, these dreamy floats comes in Wild Berry, Watermelon and new Coconut flavors. But hurry, these tasty menu items will only be available for a limited time, so get 'em while they're hot.