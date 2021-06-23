Cancel
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

Register Citizen
 11 days ago

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal, and investigators are treating the case as a homicide. The body of the first girl, who detectives said was between the ages of 10 and 13, was spotted Tuesday afternoon outside a condominium complex in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale. The second body was found just before 9 p.m., not far from where the first body was located.

