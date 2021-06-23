Kathleen’s Favorite Gold Plants

My name is Kathleen Shelman, and I have been gardening for more than 30 years on an acre outside of Portland, Oregon. We are in the foothills of the Cascades, so we get quite a bit of rain, which makes for many gray days. Also, many of the trees I planted years ago have (surprise) become quite large, and I find myself with more shade. Because of this, I have found myself adding more and more golden shrubs to the garden, to the point where I need to remind myself that green and its many variations are also foliage colors. Here are a few of my favorites that keep their gold color all summer.