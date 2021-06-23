Cancel
Sports

Allyson Felix claims another victory for mothers by winning Tokyo Olympics spot

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome mornings the car won’t start, the baby’s crying, the girl won’t eat her breakfast, the boy can’t remember where he left his shoes, and you forgot to sign the form you promised to bring in to the school last week. Some mornings the shower’s running cold, the baby’s got a temperature, the girl’s run out of clean shirts, the boy’s having a raging tantrum because someone knocked over his Lego tower, and all you want to do is crawl back to bed because the day’s just about beaten you already. Some mornings, I wonder if Allyson Felix has mornings like these.

