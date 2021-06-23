Salesforce and AWS expand partnership to launch integrations

I was impressed by this CIO article about 10 dark secrets of cloud by Peter Wayner (CIO is also part of IDG). You should read it for a few reasons. First, it’s not often that the press discusses the downsides of cloud computing—it’s always a bit of a media lovefest. I’m often taken aback by the lack of dissent in general, specifically when I get pushback for pointing out issues with cloud computing that should be understood by now.