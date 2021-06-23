Cancel
Salesforce and AWS expand partnership to launch integrations

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalesforce today announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that the companies say will make it easier for enterprises using Salesforce and AWS together to deploy business apps. In the near future, developers will be able to build apps by connecting Salesforce data and workflows into solutions on AWS, while Salesforce customers will be able to integrate AWS services with existing Salesforce apps.

