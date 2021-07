Saw this floating around on Twitter and it comes from an interview at GQ. Philly native Tyler Tynes spoke to Scottie Pippen and the topic of Ben Simmons came up in the Q&A:. “…Y’all know he can’t shoot. Y’all know he don’t look to shoot in the fourth quarter. You know he’s afraid to go to the foul line, he don’t wanna be humiliated, so what are you asking me? I’m not against Ben Simmons. But I think he is who he is.