Hey there people, Winfree making a late notice run in again. I know, I can feel your disappointment and Jack should be back next week. Until then let’s see what Impact has in store for this evening. The trios match between Team Callis (Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Chris Sabin, and Moose) should be a good one. We’re also getting Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards, which has some serious potential if they’re given time and how they might blend their styles. There’s also a clash between Chris Bey and Petey Williams which should give us a decent X-Division match.