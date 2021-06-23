Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Itawamba County, MS

Area residents among ICC resident assistance for 2021 fall semester

By Special to The Times
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Itawamba Community College has selected its resident assistants for the 2021 fall semester. They include Kaleb Wilkinson of Aberdeen; Akira Taylor of Ackerman; Collin Magill of Amory; Laura Kelley of Belden; Donavan Lucas of Cleveland; Gavin Richardson, Daniel Rogers, both of Eupora; Emma Grace Allen, Emily Pate, Grace Wiginton, all of Fulton; Jacob Clinton of Guntown; Griffin Harrison of Hamilton; Seth Guin of Marietta; Kaylee Heitger, Gracie Atwood, Josie Sims, all of Mooreville; Celeste Clayton, Zhakira Carter, Abbey Montgomery, all of Pontotoc; Janai Crowley of Shannon; Gavin Lane, A’Jalauah Caldwell, both of Sherman; Noah Barnes, Katlynn Coleman, Zenobia Brent, all of Tupelo; and Dylan Hester of Vina, Ala.

www.djournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Itawamba County, MS
City
Guntown, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Ackerman, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
City
Pontotoc, MS
City
Hamilton, MS
City
Shannon, MS
City
Belden, MS
City
Fulton, MS
City
Marietta, MS
City
Cleveland, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icc#Icc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...