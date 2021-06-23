Cancel
Lee County, MS

FSA Accepting Nominating Petitions for COC Election

By Special to The Times
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoss Loftin, director of the Lee/Itawamba County Farm Service Agency office in Tupelo says FSA is now accepting nominating petitions for candidates to be on the ballot in the election of a member on the Lee/Itawamba County FSA Committee. Loftin says the election this year will take place in Local Administrative Area One which includes all of Lee County north of Highway 78 (I-22). Eligible voters include anyone who has agricultural interests as landowner, operator, or tenant in the commercial production of crops or livestock in this part of Lee County. County Committee members serve three-year terms and meet roughly six times per year overseeing the administration of Farm Service Agency programs. Anyone actively involved in agricultural production is encouraged to participate in the election process by nominating a person to be a candidate and/or voting later this year when ballots are mailed to eligible voters. Nominating petition forms may be picked up at the office in Tupelo or by going online. The deadline to return completed petitions is August 1st, 2021.

