For the past decade, there has been one tag team that has never been signed to WWE that continuously keeps fans worldwide talking. That team, of course, is The Young Bucks. The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions have done it all in their careers while managing to remain in the headlines and being a major part of professional wrestling year after year. Not only is that something that should be appreciated, but even more so seeing that they are a tag team. Few have been able to do that. As we sit here in 2021, The Young Bucks are not only on top of AEW but proving their detractors wrong time and time again.