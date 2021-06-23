Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

'All of us have sacrificed so much': Miss Wisconsin on pandemic's influence on competition

Daily Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH – Perhaps winning the 2021 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition was written in the stars for Jennifer Schmidt. When her dance teacher, a former Miss Wisconsin, encouraged her to enter Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen Competition, then-15-year-old Schmidt had no idea how the organization would shape her advocacy, eventual career goals, dancing and even her relationship with her grandma.

www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Elkhart Lake, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Idea#Miss Wisconsin#All Of Us#Miss America#Miss Rock River#Control#Project Power#Mohegan Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand-jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner that allowed...