This episode originally aired on May 12, 2021. When coronavirus hit with a vengeance about a year ago, gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios were ordered to close. People who depend on those places were a bit at sea, as were the teachers and club owners. Instructors had to get creative. One way a lot of them kept teaching was to take their classes online. Today we have Jackie Chiodo, formerly of Joyful Yoga in Bonita Springs, and Gil Gonzalez of Gil’s Zumba of Fort Myers. They are here to tell us how they handled this enormous shakeup in their business and how they are working with clients now.