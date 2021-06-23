Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

High Marks for Green Acres in Boosting NJ Quality of Life

By MICHELE S. BYERS
thesandpaper.net
 11 days ago

Ever wonder what the Green Acres signs are about all over New Jersey? No, they’re not an advertisement for a funny, old TV show!. Green Acres is the name of New Jersey’s hugely successful 60-year-old program of land preservation. You may not know that the New Jersey Green Acres Program is a national leader in the preservation of hundreds of thousands of acres of parks, open space, historic landscapes and flood-prone properties.

www.thesandpaper.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Area#Long Beach Island#Earth Day#Cliq Products#The Holly Farm#The Green Acres Program#New Jerseyans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...