High Marks for Green Acres in Boosting NJ Quality of Life
Ever wonder what the Green Acres signs are about all over New Jersey? No, they’re not an advertisement for a funny, old TV show!. Green Acres is the name of New Jersey’s hugely successful 60-year-old program of land preservation. You may not know that the New Jersey Green Acres Program is a national leader in the preservation of hundreds of thousands of acres of parks, open space, historic landscapes and flood-prone properties.www.thesandpaper.net