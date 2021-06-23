Today in Hip-Hop History: Eric B. and Rakim Released Their Final Album ‘Don’t Sweat The Technique’ 29 Years Ago

Atlanta still has something to say. Back in 2019, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown got us hype after announcing a joint album under the name The Big Sleepover would be releasing soon. “We got a vault full of music, man: me and Sleepy Brown working on a record right now,” Big Boi said while talking to VinylMePlease. “We formed a group called The Big Sleepover, we’re like six songs in, man. It’s produced by Organized Noize, and it’s me and Sleepy Brown all the way down. We’re gonna drop that shit in a couple months and keep it moving.”