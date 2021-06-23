Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Today in Hip-Hop History: Eric B. and Rakim Released Their Final Album ‘Don’t Sweat The Technique’ 29 Years Ago

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Microphone Fiend and his silent cohort drop their fourth and final album together on this date. On this hot summer day in 1992, Rakim, who is widely recognized by some as the greatest MC of all time, released his fourth studio LP with William “Eric B.” Barrier entitled Don’t Sweat The Technique. This was the long-awaited follow-up to Let The Rhythm Hit ‘Em, which was a critically acclaimed album, but that was not reflective in record sales.

thesource.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakim
Person
Eric B.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties Of War#The House Party Ii#Juice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Desert
News Break
Music
Country
Iraq
Related
MusicPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Pooh Shiesty Lists His Top Five Favorite Hip-Hop Albums

An artist's music is like paint on a canvas. That art is displayed on projects and songs for others to admire while some actually aspire to follow in that artist's footsteps. That’s what rappers do when they drop albums. It could either be for fans to enjoy at the moment or leave a lasting impression. For Pooh Shiesty, it’s all of the above.
TV ShowsHipHopDX.com

A Tribe Called Quest Sell Classic Album Royalties As 5-Figure NFT

A Tribe Called Quest have given a lucky bidder the chance to be part of their history forever with a non-fungible token. On Thursday (July 1), the group sold an NFT for royalties to classic albums such as 1990’s People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, 1991’s The Low End Theory, 1993’s Midnight Marauders, 1996’s Beats, Rhymes and Life, and 1998’s The Love Movement, courtesy of Royalty Exchange.
Musicflaunt.com

Whymen Grindin | Here to continue the legacy of R&B over Hip-Hop production

Whymen Grindin is no stranger to the industry. For several years, the rapper and producer has focused his efforts on club promotions and hosting open mic nights for up-and-coming artists. His most notable and longest-running open mic night, hosted at Magic City, has helped artists like Future, Migos, and 2 Chainz get their big break.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Release “lowercase” Single with Killer Mike

Atlanta still has something to say. Back in 2019, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown got us hype after announcing a joint album under the name The Big Sleepover would be releasing soon. “We got a vault full of music, man: me and Sleepy Brown working on a record right now,” Big Boi said while talking to VinylMePlease. “We formed a group called The Big Sleepover, we’re like six songs in, man. It’s produced by Organized Noize, and it’s me and Sleepy Brown all the way down. We’re gonna drop that shit in a couple months and keep it moving.”
Musicthesource.com

Juice WRLD Posthumous EP The Party Never Ends Is 90% Done

The Party Never Ends is Juice WRLD’s second posthumous release, following his Legends Never Die album in 2020, which debuted at the top of the Billboard charts. Details on the EP, including the tracklist and a release date, have not yet been announced. Yesterday, Lil Bibby said via Twitter that...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Rakim Al-Jabbaar Talks Upcoming Performances, Collaborations and New Album

Dallas-based hip-hop artist Rakim Al-Jabbaar started writing rap songs at the age of 12. His father — who is also known as Big Al from the Dallas rap group Nemesis — had always encouraged him to pursue music and follow in his footsteps. Rakim then began recording music at just 14-years-old. In 2017, Rakim released his first professional project, “No Pen Theory,” which he recorded alongside Nemesis’ DJ Snake.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Says Black Men Always Date White Women That Look Like Miss Piggy

Thanks to Boosie Badazz's latest sit-down with DJ Vlad, the Hip-Hop community has been getting plenty of Boosie hot takes over the past couple of weeks. The outspoken rapper has touched on countless topics, such as Young Thug shouting him out on "Ski," Future's line about Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg's "Maybach," and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship.
MusicBillboard

Charlotte Day Wilson: June R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month

Charlotte Day Wilson is unexpected. With her calm, almost timid demeanor, equally unassuming aesthetic and German-Icelandic roots, Wilson occupies a lane distinct from most burgeoning R&B stars and often allows her soulful music to be the center of attention. Wilson's sound fills a space entirely its own, setting up the Toronto-born songwriter as one of this year's most promising up-and-coming R&B acts -- in line with a recent legacy of Canadian excellence.
MusicKTLO

Joni Mitchell's 1971 confessional masterpiece 'Blue' was released 50 years ago today

Today, June 22, marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Joni Mitchell‘s fourth studio album, Blue, which is widely regarded as the Canadian singer/songwriter’s masterpiece. The sparsely arranged collection found Mitchell accompanying herself on guitar, piano and Appalachian dulcimer as she opened up about her volatile love life and...
MusicPosted by
Womanly Live

Exo Releases Special Mini Album Called ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’

The iconic K-pop group EXO released their new special album, breaking their own personal record by selling over 1.22 million pre-orders for the album. Amid the excitement over the long-awaited return of band members, Lay, Xiumin, and D.O., EXO is looking to mark the comeback with a special little something for EXO-L’s fans to enjoy. If the numbers are anything to go by, fans have indeed relished the group’s new offering.
MusicBillboard

Migos Doubles Up in Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

Migos returns to the top five of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the first time since 2018 as “Having Our Way,” featuring Drake, debuts at No. 5 on the list dated June 26. The rap trio of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset returns to the region as songs from their Culture III album arrive on the chart, while the album enters at No. 2 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.