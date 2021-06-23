Today in Hip-Hop History: Eric B. and Rakim Released Their Final Album ‘Don’t Sweat The Technique’ 29 Years Ago
The Microphone Fiend and his silent cohort drop their fourth and final album together on this date. On this hot summer day in 1992, Rakim, who is widely recognized by some as the greatest MC of all time, released his fourth studio LP with William “Eric B.” Barrier entitled Don’t Sweat The Technique. This was the long-awaited follow-up to Let The Rhythm Hit ‘Em, which was a critically acclaimed album, but that was not reflective in record sales.thesource.com